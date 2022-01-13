Stateless Airbnb Super-host claims Airbnb Refuses to Welcome, Respect or Include Stateless Persons

Airbnb Discrimination Against Stateless Persons

Complaint filed against Airbnb with City of San Francisco by Stateless Airbnb Host

"Airbnb does not stand behind their words - "building a world where people from every background feel welcome and respected" and "feel welcome on the Airbnb platform no matter who they are".” — Glen Lee Roberts

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asuncion, Paraguay: Glen Lee Roberts, a former American and now Stateless person, sent a request to the San Francisco City Council to ask for the revocation of Airbnb's business license for having a false discrimination policy. Roberts, currently based in Paraguay, is an Airnbnb Super-host. However, Airbnb is refusing to pay Roberts unless he makes a false claim of being a citizen of a country. In 2013, Roberts renounced his American citizenship and has since remained stateless. By definition, a Stateless person is one who is not a citizen of any country in the world. The United Nations has estimated that world-wide there are some 10 million Stateless people.

"Unfortunately, Airbnb does not stand behind their words - "building a world where people from every background feel welcome and respected" and "feel welcome on the Airbnb platform no matter who they are". They apparently forgot to include "unless they are Stateless" in their policy!" Roberts said. Airbnb claims they are an open community dedicated to bringing the world closer together by fostering meaningful, shared experiences among people from all parts of the world, but apparently they have forgotten to include people with no allegiance to any country in their policies.

In his complaint to the San Francisco City Council, Roberts also mentioned the need to review and revise the city's own anti-discrimination policy to include Stateless people. On the subject, he said "San Francisco should consider revising their Sanctuary City and anti-discrimination laws, to specifically include Stateless persons that would allow Stateless persons in the United States to find refuge in San Francisco, and escape the legal void they may encounter in the rest of the United States."

Robert's call for an explicit inclusion of Stateless people in an anti-discrimination policy is substantiated by the fact that the United States has no laws, systems or procedures to deal with Stateless persons. In contrast, smaller countries like Paraguay has acceded to the 1954 UN Convention on the Status of Stateless Persons, which will ensure a Stateless person in Paraguay will receive the same rights, and respect as any other foreigner.