Oaky Ranks #1 on Hotel Tech Report’s ‘Top Upselling Software’ 2022

Oaky wins HTR Awards for the 5th time in a row

AMSTERDAM, NOORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oaky has ranked #1 on Global Best Upselling Software list by Hotel Tech Report for the 5th year in a row.

Each month, more than 169,000 hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport to make informed technology purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

“This recognition from our customers validates our mission to boost hotel revenue through enriched guest experience and branding. We are incredibly proud to have received this coveted award 5 years in a row now, and already have our eyes gunning for the 6th!” - Erik Tengen, co-founder at Oaky.

“Winning the HotelTechAwards 5th year in a row is a great accomplishment. This award truly belongs to our customers and the Oaky team. Customers in their own voice have advocated for the great results they have generated with Oaky, even during the pandemic. This milestone is predicated on the fact that our customers love how we serve them, from a support and product perspective. It's truly a team effort.” - Saahil Karkera, Head of Customer Success at Oaky.

“Oaky has designed a best in class product that not only drives tremendous return on investment for clients but makes their job easier by bringing modern design principles to an enterprise software application. Oaky comes highly recommended by 95% of users on Hotel Tech Report which is a tremendous achievement. Oaky may look and feel like the fun social apps we use in our personal lives but under the hood is a powerful profit engine driving tremendous NOI for hotels and chains," - Jordan Hollander, Hotel Tech Report CEO.

The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORT

Hotel Tech Report helps 170k hoteliers each month to understand the changing hotel technology and digital transformation landscape. We help hoteliers make smarter decisions about which technologies to adopt, keeping scalability and adaptability in mind. Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers uncover the value propositions of emerging technologies and how they align with the needs of your property stakeholders and guests.

ABOUT OAKY

Oaky is a hyper-personalised and automated upsell engine that helps hotels boost revenue through enriched guest experience and branding. Browsing from best-selling upsell offers, hoteliers can add personalised guest-facing deals in a matter of minutes and promote them through perfectly timed guest communication. Oaky is trusted by innovative hotels, groups and chains across the globe, including the likes of Onyx Hospitality & Radisson Hotel Group.