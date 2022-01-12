Free webinar offers tips for filing 2021 income taxes

BOISE, IDAHO — Jan. 12, 2022 — Filing income taxes doesn’t have to be confusing. Get tips for completing your federal and Idaho tax returns at a free webinar presented by the Idaho State Tax Commission and the federal Taxpayer Advocate Service.
The “Tips for Filing Income Taxes” webinar runs in January and February. Attend the session on Wednesday, January 19, 9 a.m. to noon MST, or Thursday, February 17, 1-4 p.m. MST.
The online class will cover new tax credits, what income is taxable and what isn’t, what slows down a refund, and how to avoid common errors. It also includes how to find free tax preparation help, who can e-file for free, how to choose the right tax preparer, and much more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.