Free webinar offers tips for filing 2021 income taxes

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, IDAHO — Jan. 12, 2022 — Filing income taxes doesn’t have to be confusing. Get tips for completing your federal and Idaho tax returns at a free webinar presented by the Idaho State Tax Commission and the federal Taxpayer Advocate Service. 

The “Tips for Filing Income Taxes” webinar runs in January and February. Attend the session on Wednesday, January 19, 9 a.m. to noon MST, or Thursday, February 17, 1-4 p.m. MST. 

The online class will cover new tax credits, what income is taxable and what isn’t, what slows down a refund, and how to avoid common errors. It also includes how to find free tax preparation help, who can e-file for free, how to choose the right tax preparer, and much more.  

To sign up for a session or for more information, visit tax.idaho.gov/register

 

Posted 01-12-2022 tax pros news release general

This information is for general guidance only. Tax laws are complex and change regularly. We can't cover every circumstance in our guides. This guidance may not apply to your situation. Please contact us with any questions. We work to provide current and accurate information. But some information could have technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. If there's a conflict between current tax law and this information, current tax law will govern.

