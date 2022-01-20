Springfield Dentist, DICE Dental, Welcoming New Patients
DICE Dental in Springfield is welcoming new patients seeking dental implants, dentures, or crowns.
It is amazing to see our patient’s newfound confidence when they see their smile for the first time.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental in Springfield is welcoming new patients. The Philadelphia area cosmetic dentist opened in summer 2020 and has since helped hundreds of patients replace missing teeth, get out of pain, and start smiling again.
— Dr. Katie Alger
Dental implants in Springfield are the dentist’s most popular service. They start at only $750. An implant replaces a missing tooth root using a titanium screw and color-matched crown. It takes several months for the implant, which is surgically placed in the jawbone to heal. Once fully healed, the implant looks and acts like a natural tooth.
“It becomes impossible to tell a dental implant apart from a real tooth,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “It is amazing to see our patient’s newfound confidence when they see their smile for the first time.”
Supplemental treatments like bone grafts and sinus lifts are available to help improve the treatment’s success rate. However, some patients may be better suited for treatments like dentures or crowns.
Dentures in Springfield start at only $499. These custom-fit artificial teeth can replace teeth on either the top or bottom gum line. Implant overdentures are also available for only $2,500.
Finally, crowns are also available for $650. Crowns restore, strengthen, and rebuild broken teeth. They can change the shape, size, and color of a patient’s smile.
“If you’re missing teeth or living with tooth pain, we encourage you to request a consultation with us,” says Dr. Alger. “We’ll help you find a treatment plan fit for your needs.”
To learn more about dental implants, dentures, and crowns in Springfield, request an appointment by visiting https://dice-dental.com/springfield/. New patients are welcome.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
