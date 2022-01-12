Elite Hollywood Actress to Headline Allen University’s UNCF Gala

I believe in the mantra of 'lifting as you climb.' For me, it wasn't about "making it" and then giving back” — Karen Kendrick

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Kendrick, a Hollywood actress, will be headlining Allen University’s 16th Annual UNCF “A Mind Is…” Scholarship Gala & Richard Allen Awards. This event will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The reception will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the formal program immediately following at 7:00 p.m.

Kendrick is a professional actress who has been featured in movies such as Hidden Figures, Hunger Games, Just Mercy, and The Hate U Give.

Building on her role in the feature film Hidden Figures, Karan invited select students across the country to participate in her Girls Empowerment Tour. The seminars focused on encouraging students to choose excellence at every step on their journey, and how that choice can change the world.

Born and raised in Fort Valley, GA, Karan graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, GA (BA, Drama and Dance) and earned her graduate degree (MBA, Management) at Wesleyan College in Macon, GA.

In addition to her work as an actor, Karan has worked tirelessly over the past decade to provide students with an opportunity to build character, discipline, and an eternal passion for the arts.

As Co-Founder of The Kendrick Academy in 2010, Karan taught students drama, dance, and music while simultaneously pursuing her acting career. Expanding from her hometown of Fort Valley, GA, The Kendrick Academy is now a fully virtual academy.

As a speaker, Karan has appeared at the following:

NASA (Ames) Speaker; Women's History Month.

Stanford University Featured Panelist for "Hidden Figures" sponsored by Boeing and NSBE.

Fort Valley State University Commencement Speaker.

