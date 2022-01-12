THE WORLDS LEADING VILLA RENTAL COMPANY CELEBRATES 30 YEARS IN BUSINESS

Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos

Exceptional Villas Celebrates 30 Years in Business with a Year of Festivity

we are thrilled to be 30 years in business and looking forward to the exciting year ahead.” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, IRELAND, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, the number one villa rental company in the world on Trust Pilot and the leading luxury villa rental company globally, are celebrating 30 years in business this year. Their official anniversary date is January 01 2022, but the company is planning a whole year of celebrations starting with their biggest promotion ever.

The company plans on having many more celebrations during the year, incorporating their team and clients. Just one of these celebrations will be a fabulous prize for each year they have been in business, culminating with a fully paid vacation to the Caribbean for four people.

Exceptional Villas represent over 3000 villas in 40 countries. They are the only villa rental company in the world where their villa Sales Specialists inspect and vet the villas, which means that their clients get to speak to a real expert on the destination they are interested in. This expertise is their USP and differentiates them from all the other companies in the luxury space.

This exceptional service is backed by a complete and complimentary pre-arrival concierge service.

The company are also guaranteeing all their clients the best rates. Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, has said, "We are thrilled to be 30 years in business and looking forward to the exciting year ahead."

The details of their first offer include:

RECEIVE UP TO $3,000 OFF THEIR CLIENTS NEXT VACATION

or

Receive up to $3,000 in VIP extras such as VIP airport fast-track, Airport Transfers, Free Car Rental, and so much more.

*The offer applies to new inquiries and new bookings only.

• Offer must be quoted at the time of Inquiry.

• The offer is valid for all NEW reservations only from January 05, 2022

• Book by January 31 2022

• Travel Any Dates

• Minimum stay of 7 nights required, with a minimum spend of USD 1,000 per night (before taxes and fees)

• Offers may not be combined with any other promotion or any other discount offered and may be withdrawn or changed anytime without notice

• Offer only applies to certain villas

• Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with this offer

• Offer does not apply to travel agent bookings

The credit will be applied at the following rate:

• $200 USD off for total rental value of $7,000 - $8,999 USD

• $300 USD off for total rental value of $9,000 - $12,999 USD

• $400 USD off for total rental value of $13,000 - $16,999 USD

• $500 USD off for total rental value of $17,000 - $29,999 USD

• $750 USD off for total rental value of $30,000 - $49,999 USD

• $1,000 USD off for a total rental value of $50,000 - $69,999 USD

• $2,000 USD off for a total rental value of $70,000 - $79,999 USD

• $3,000 USD off for a total rental value of $80,000 or over

All rental values are calculated before taxes and fees. The discount amount will be taken off the final balance payment.

Alternatively, clients can also use up to $3,000 in concierge credit to cover the cost of VIP extras such as Airport Transfers, Car Rental, Airport Fast-track, Groceries, Excursions etc. Concierge Credit is based on the spend ratios listed above.

Click here for more information



ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is part of Dream World Travel Ltd; A European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations worldwide. They have been in the travel business for over 28 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each client and providing full and complimentary concierge service. This service consists of all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not require a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every villa, and their team of professionals have a wealth of information regarding the villas and the destinations. Exceptional Villas takes real pride in the customized service they offer. The company also operates a designated villa brand for Barbados called Villas Barbados and an Irish brand called Dream Ireland.

For more information, visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call Toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 0209 Worldwide + 353 1 513 4197