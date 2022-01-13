Schneider Electric Power Field Service Selects Teleporte Keyless Access Control to Secure Critical Assets
Schneider Electric Power Field Service, based in Canada, has selected Sera4’s keyless access control solution, Teleporte, to secure its critical field assets.
This solution solves our access control issues, and allows us to secure high-value and sensitive equipment or installations.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schneider Electric Power Field Service, based in Canada, has selected Sera4’s keyless access control solution, Teleporte, to secure its critical field assets.
— Ivan Filipic, Director, Ecofit Canada, Schneider Electric Field Service
Schneider Electric provides digital energy and automation solutions for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industry. The Power Field Service at Schneider Electric is responsible for the modernization and maintenance of existing electrical infrastructure and new installations, along with automations and energy management.
Schneider Electric selected Teleporte to address a unique challenge. The Power Field Service uses a state-of-the-art 3D scanner to collect inputs into engineering designs. The scanner is shipped to different regions around Canada, and the Operations team was struggling to find a solution to secure the Pelican case that holds the 3D scanner, without requiring a physical key to be mailed in a separate shipment.
A Teleporte-enabled padlock solved this problem for the Power Field Service Operations team. Administrators can issue digital keys via Teleporte, allowing the recipient of the 3D scanner to open the padlock via Bluetooth. In addition to the ease of access to the scanner case, the padlock and Teleporte provide more administrative control to the Operations team, giving them insights into where the asset is and who’s in possession of it, at any time.
Ivan Filipic, Director, Ecofit Canada at Schneider Electric Field Service, led the selection process for Teleporte. “Sera4’s access control solution is an example of how our society is going through a digital transformation,” says Filipic. "This solution solves our access control issues, and allows us to secure high-value and sensitive equipment or installations.”
Sera4 protects critical infrastructure and assets around the world. Teleporte, Sera4’s keyless platform for physical access control, is easy to use, highly secure, and offers best-in-class reliability. Operating across four continents, Sera4 provides security and identity control for some of the world’s largest essential service providers.
“We’re thrilled to provide the Schneider Electric Field Service group with a simple, secure, reliable solution to secure their 3D scanner and other high-value equipment,” says Eric Corej, VP of Global Sales at Sera4. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Schneider Electric and working with them to secure their most critical assets.”
For more information about Sera4 access control solutions or to learn about partnering with Sera4, please visit https://www.sera4.com
Kelly Winter
Sera4
email us here