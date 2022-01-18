Center Valley Dental Offers Gentle Dental Care in the Lehigh Valley

Center Valley Dental provides dental implants, crowns, and other cosmetic dentistry procedures

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of gentle dental care in the Lehigh Valley. The practice offers general and cosmetic dentistry services, like dental implants, crowns, and teeth whitening. At the Lehigh Valley dentist, children, teens, and adults can find affordable, quality care for all of their dental needs.

Dental implants in Center Valley are one of the most popular services offered by Center Valley Dental. Dental implants can replace one or more missing teeth with a titanium screw and a natural-looking, color-matched crown.

“Dental implants are long-lasting and natural-looking,” says Dr. Matthew Lang of Center Valley Dental. “From beginning to end, the process takes about six months, but the results are life-changing.”

Adds Dr. Lang, patients can eat foods without pain, prevent jawbone deterioration, and smile more confidently.

In addition, crowns in Center Valley are also available. CEREC dental crowns can be created and placed in a single visit. They change the shape, size, and color of a patient’s smile.

All treatments, says Dr. Lang, are delivered in a comfortable, state-of-the-art office by a team of experienced dentists and hygienists.

