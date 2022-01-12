Global IAM Leader Ilantus Restructures, Separates Product Business
This decision brings back focus on the superlative Ilantus Services segment that customers have been clamoring for.
There aren't enough companies offering high-quality, implementation and managed services, a market where Ilantus has long been a leader. It’s time to regain the space.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further staking its claim in the burgeoning USD 17 billion IAM market, long-time specialists Ilantus Technologies announced a major restructuring. Ilantus Technologies shall henceforth offer professional services for all leading IAM products, while a newly formed company Ilantus Products will offer its Converged IAM product “Compact Identity”.
— Arun Singh, CEO, Ilantus
The global IAM market is growing rapidly and is forecasted to reach USD 24 billion by the end of 2026, up from USD 12 billion in 2018. What was once a niche market is now one of the largest marketplaces in cybersecurity.
The split-up announced by Ilantus will enable a full range of IAM services of high quality from Ilantus to be available to more global customers and partners.
Details:
The company will retain its services business under the Ilantus Technologies banner while moving its product to a newly formed company “Ilantus Products”. This move brings exclusive management focus, dedicated teams with widely differing DNA for services and products to accelerate the overall growth of both companies. Customers and partners can now expect specialized teams of more dedicated staff and independent leadership for each company, which will result in better innovation, increased scope, and improved customer services.
Ilantus started as a services company in 2000 and quickly made a name for itself as a vendor of superior IAM implementation and managed services. It implemented and managed almost every available IAM technology for hundreds of companies, including many Fortune 500 ones.
Encouraged by the vast experience of implementation of third party IAM products, Ilantus in 2016 ventured into the development of IAM Product and by 2019 came out with its award-winning “Compact Identity” product – the industry’s only true Converged IAM solution platform. Leading analysts say that by 2025, converged IAM platforms will be the preferred adoption method for AM, IGA, and PAM in over 70% of new deployments.
Ilantus Chairman and Founder Binod Singh said "While investing focus, time and resources into product development resulted in Ilantus’ service business taking a backseat, it is time to bring back focus on the superlative Ilantus services segment that customers have been clamoring for.”
Ilantus CEO Arun Singh, former Managing Director of Accenture and Partner at Ernst & Young US, said "The exponential growth of the IAM market has resulted in a significant gap for implementation and managed services. Vendors have mostly been creating products. There are just not enough companies providing high-quality and yet economical implementation and managed services, a space that has historically seen Ilantus as a leading player. It’s time to regain the space.”
When asked for specifics about the new move, Arun Singh said, “We are heavily investing in skilling services workforce into third-party IAM products like Sailpoint, Okta, Saviynt, ForgeRock, Azure, CyberArk, etc. We aim to build more skills and develop services in addition to implementation and managed services, like value-added advisory consulting.”
Partners stand to gain as well. Advisory and consulting services mean that many boutique-type IAM services companies can now partner with Ilantus to increase their bandwidth and services portfolio.
Ilantus has created the world’s first and only true Converged IAM suite called “Compact Identity” which has won various awards, including the coveted “Cybersecurity Solution of the Year” and “Most Innovative in Converged IAM” at the RSA Conference in 2021. The split-up of the company into products and services is aimed towards addressing the market gap that others are yet to cover. Ilantus’ track record of offering innovative services has been always acclaimed as one of its core strengths since its inception in 2000.
About Ilantus Technologies
Ilantus Technologies is an established IAM services company with an unbeatable track record. It's been around since the dawn of the IAM domain and has implemented every possible technology for thousands of customers, including Fortune 500 ones.
About Ilantus Products
Ilantus Products is a newly formed company that sells its award-winning Converged IAM product called 'Compact Identity'. This unique “Converged IAM” product contains Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, and Privileged Access Management, all from a single dashboard.
Iana Davis
Ilantus Technologies
+1 720-375-6353
email us here