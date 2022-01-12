TBI Agents Investigating Dickson County Shooting

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with officers from the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred shortly after Noon in the area of Highway 70 and Dupree Road, as deputies with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division were attempting to serve a parole violation warrant on a man. While on the way to a location where the man was believed to be, deputies saw him driving in the opposite direction. A pursuit ensued, ultimately into a large field nearby, after which the man’s vehicle stopped in mud and, for reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in at least two deputies firing their weapons, striking and injuring the man.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.