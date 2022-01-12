Submit Release
Messages from Earth

A collection of inspiring messages from an Earth Spirit

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Have you ever wondered what would happen if the Earth herself spoke to us and conveyed to us her inner thoughts and feelings? What would they be about? Would she condemn us for what we have done to her over the centuries or give us guiding and loving messages meant to help us go through our lives properly, to understand that everything is connected and that all our actions affect both other people and the Earth herself? This is the premise of the book of Mary Ellen Jackson titled Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister.

Mary Ellen Jackson is a writer who came from a career in Advocacy for the Elderly and a counselor for clients who were lost and sought the meaning of their lives. She used the knowledge and education she got from her guide and mentor, a tiny mischievous diva named Bella, who helped her counsel clients on exploring and finding meaning from their dreams to answer the questions: What is my life’s purpose and why are we here? She has given numerous talks on channeling the light, the meaning of life, the power of thought and language, and what happens when our soul and body prepare for the voyage beyond death.

The uplifting book is meant to inspire and provoke the reader’s mind into opening itself to the different possibilities available to us in our world. It contains messages from an earth spirit to her human sister and focuses on setting the reader free from the hardwired conditioning of “musts” and “should,” which dictate our lives too much. The messages in the book are delivered in humorous and entertaining ways ensuring that the reader will not lose any interest and really absorb what the writer wanted to convey.

Grab your copy today and explore potential possibilities in our world!

