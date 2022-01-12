BetterCommerce partners with SaffronEdge to deliver frictionless composable commerce for eCommerce brands

BetterCommerce + SaffronEdge

BetterCommerce, headless and composable eCommerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SaffronEdge, a leading performance marketing agency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BetterCommerce, an API first headless and composable eCommerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SaffronEdge, a leading performance marketing agency for eCommerce brands, to transform the way e-commerce operations and technology is conducted. Through the partnership, BetterCommerce e-commerce clients will gain performance consultations to scale their revenue using omnichannel strategies. At the same time, SaffronEdge clients would benefit from the speed, agility, and performance delivered by BetterCommerce end-to-end eCommerce platform to accelerate their online growth.

In partnering with BetterCommerce, SaffronEdge customers gain access to a comprehensive suite of eCommerce solutions and services to tackle some of the e-commerce biggest pain points. BetterCommerce powers some of the top UK brands today with powerful PIM, OMS, Commerce, Analytics, AI based product recommendations and other key use cases. With the BetterCommerce ecosystem, SaffronEdge customers will be able to seamlessly unlock the tools they need to scale effectively and access new eCommerce enablement resources.

One of the major benefits of this partnership is to solve the extreme edge use cases to create bespoke experiences for some of the large enterprises who want to invest in technology but refrain from hiring a huge IT team. SaffronEdge and BetterCommerce with the combination of technology and services are determined to address the issue.

“Like BetterCommerce, we envision a world where scaling an ecommerce technology is accessible and seamless for every founder and is uncomplicated. It should be achieved without having to jump through endless hoops from one technology vendor to another.” Said Vibhu Satpaul, SaffronEdge CEO. “By Partnering with BetterCommerce, SaffronEdge partners and customers will be able to access the platform’s end-to-end eCommerce engine - including state of the art infrastructure to fuel eCommerce growth.

“We’re committed to making all aspects of running eCommerce business streamlined and hassle-free - and that includes eCommerce growth and marketing”, said Vipul Aggarwal, BetterCommerce CRO. “Through this partnership, we’re giving our clients an option to explore a world-class team of experts and the resources they need to scale up while allowing founders to stay laser-focused on serving their customers' needs and building their brand.”

About SaffronEdge:

Saffronedge is a D2C and e-commerce centric digital marketing agency, that helps retailers and D2C brands scale and grow by increasing their own online direct footprint via a direct selling model and/or by Further optimizing their Marketplace listings (Amazon, Walmart etc) presence using homegrown growth hacking tools. Saffron sits at an intersection of Tech and marketing, providing both the expertise and resources to brands across the globe.

About BetterCommerce:

BetterCommerce offers the power of large-scale enterprises on a medium sized budget whilst providing amazing agility and benefits to empower businesses to compose the perfect commerce solution. It is designed to offer a suite of composable and headless commerce API allowing retailers to create unique shopping experiences and manage bespoke business requirements.