THE “INSIDER’S” SECRET TO LANDING YOUR DREAM JOB IN TECH by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why did the author pick this niche?Answer: COVID-19 has caused a lot of people to lose their jobs. Although there's high demand for technology jobs, applicants often get rejected because of their lack of communication skills, or the quality of their resume. This book will provide valuable tips and resources which can lead readers to land their dream job.The Author, Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams, targets this time, the niche “Computers & Technology” and takes The Reader through a step by step guide on how to create an impressive résumé and how to nail an interview perfectly.Some of the topics that have been covered are:-1. HOW TO WRITE THE PERFECT RESUME AND STAND OUT (Tips for writing Harvard format resumes)2. WRITE A WINNING COVER LETTER: 7 GOLDEN RULES (What is a Cover Letter? )3. BUILD A FLAWLESS LINKEDIN PROFILE WITH THESE EASY STEPS (Introduction to optimizing/improving the LinkedIn profile; Creating/improving the LinkedIn profile using the résumé; What to write in the summary part of the LinkedIn profile; Perfect LinkedIn profile summary according to Harvard career experts etc.)4. AN INTROVERT'S GUIDE TO NETWORKING (TEDx introvert's guide to networking; How to network in LinkedIn; Networking Tips from Steve Jobs etc.)5. THE ULTIMATE FORMULA TO INTERVIEW SUCCESS (10 reasons why people don’t do well in interviews; Addressing the weaknesses & strengths and how to address them; Strong keywords to mention/ discuss in the interview; What the Interviewees must know about the company that is interviewing them; How to research the company they are getting interviewed for; How to bond with the interviewer and why it is important; Words they would say that the interviewer will remember and appreciate; Topics never to bring up in an interview; Strategies to Use for a Skype or phone interview; Why they must assume that all the people of the Interview Board, are senior to them; Body language tone and voice modulation; What to wear to the interview;6. Learn how to answer tough questions viz. Why they would want to leave their current company?/ Handle negative comment, feedback or even rejection/ Why were they fired?/ Tell me about yourself/ What is the biggest failure/achievement?/ What type of work environment do they prefer?/ What are the goals/plans for the future?/ What are the salary expectations?Do they have any questions? And What questions to ask the interviewer at the end of an interview?7. 7 COMPETENCY-BASED INTERVIEW QUESTIONS THAT THE INTERVIEWEES NEED TO MASTER8. HOW TO ANSWER QUESTIONS SPECIFIC TO THE ROLE WITH CONFIDENCE viz., Scrum Master; Software Engineer; Software Tester; UI/UX Designer; Solution Architect etc.9. INTERVIEW TIPS FROM FAANG (BIG TECH) HIRING MANAGERS10. GOT THE JOB! NOW WHAT? (Don’t quit the current job without asking the company for a raise; Negotiating the salary or a guarantee; How to tell the boss about quitting, etc.)Brief Summary and Purpose of the Book:This book will help the readers get their dream jobs and reach their full potential. After working and talking with over 50 FAANG (Big Tech Firms) executives, the author has designed this book to guide the readers how to present their best self to their next employer. This book will help the readers get their dream jobs and reach their full potential. After working and talking with over 50 FAANG (Big Tech Firms) executives, the author has designed this book to guide the readers how to present their best self to their next employer. This book will cover a proven step-by-step approach that has been designed to help them get any job they want.This book will help the readers:1. get any job they want2. build the perfect résumé (using the Harvard Business School Résumé Format)3. learn how to write an impactful cover letter that creates a lasting impression4. interview better than anyone else and turn the weaknesses into strengths5. build the perfect LinkedIn profile (Get more recruiters & employers to find them)6. network better than anyone else so they can get their dream jobs7. master the art of answering questions specific to the role (as a Scrum Master, Data Visualization Analyst, UX Designer, etc)8. interview tips from hiring managerAbout the Author: Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is the President of LamAid Ltd. and a writer who has lived in the UK for over 10 years. Some of his books are (Life after Death series) Life in Heaven, Life in Hell.He has documented some of the great Muslim rulers (THE MUSLIM RULERS’ SERIES) like The Kingdom of Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Umer R.A, The Kingdom Of Hazrat Uthman ibn Affan R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A), The Kingdom of Mu' awiya ibn Abi Sufyan R.A. and The Kingdom of Hazrat Al Mansur.The writer has written many books on the great Prophets of Islam. Some of his books are (The Prophet’s Miracles Series): The Miracles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Moses (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Solomon (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), and The Miracles of Prophet David (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Elisha (PBUH).The author believes in a balanced life and thus also penned down his own dimension about life in "Being Unconditional " (11 steps to a perfectly balanced life). 