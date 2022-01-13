Online Tutoring Market Size to Reach USD 278 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.82% | Valuates Reports
The global Online Tutoring market size is projected to reach USD 278 Billion by 2026, from USD 150 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.82% during 2021-2027.
Online Tutoring Market Trends
The widespread adoption of online tutoring services by school students and corporate professionals is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the online tutoring market size.
COVID-19 has caused schools all over the world to close. As a result, education has undergone significant transformations, with a significant increase in e-learning and online tutoring taking place remotely and through online platforms. As a result, there is a steady increase in the growth of the online tutoring market size.
For a better user experience, companies in the online tutoring industry are increasingly investing in trends like gamification. Gamification online tutoring is expected to elicit a game-like response and level of interaction from students. As a result, knowledge retention, motivation, and efficiency are seen to improve. This trend of gamification is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the online tutoring market.
Other factors driving the acceptance of the online tutoring market include ongoing technical advances and improvements in the accessibility of portable communication devices. Furthermore, in developing countries, government funding for digital teaching is enabling colleges and schools to deliver online learning sessions. Government policies like these are expected to fuel the online tutoring market size.
Online Tutoring Market Share
North America is expected to be one the largest online tutoring market share during the forecast period. However, because of the presence of emerging economies such as India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the online tutoring industry during the forecast period. The acceptance of online tutoring services is expected to be boosted by government-led strategic developments, such as government-funded education projects in rural areas.
Based on type, STEM is expected to be one of the lucrative segments during the forecast period. A major factor driving the growth of STEM education is the increasing importance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders around the world.
Online Tutoring Market Segmentation
By Type
• STEM Courses
• Language Courses
• Other Courses
By Application
• Students
• Non-students
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• Club Z! Tutoring
• Fleet Education Services (Fleet Tutors)
• Huntington Learning Center
• Pearson ELT
• Chegg
• Learn to Be
• The Princeton Review.
