Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential Market is Anticipated to Grow USD 1900.6 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3%
Europe is the largest market, with a share of over 40%, followed by the Asia Pacific and North America with a share of about 35% and 15%BANGALORE, INDIA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Valuates Reports, titled, The global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1177.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1900.6 million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028
Prefabricated bathroom pods are fully functional bathrooms; the key difference being that they are designed and built offsite, rather than on a traditional building site as part of a construction project. Useful for commercial applications, bathroom pods are built in an offsite factory as a completed unit and are then fully tested and fitted with all of the required fixtures and fittings such as taps, rails, mirrors, and appliances. The pods are then simply delivered to the site for installation, where they are connected to the plumbing and electrical services. While Apartments segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Global key players of prefabricated bathroom pods for residential include Walker Modular, Part Construction AB, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share of over 10%. Europe is the largest market, with a share of over 40%, followed by the Asia Pacific and North America with a share of about 35% and 15%. In terms of product, steel bathroom pod is the largest segment, with a share of about 40%.
In terms of the production side, this report researches the Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential by region (region level and country level), by company, by Material and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential market is segmented by Material and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Material and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential Market by Type
➣GRP Bathroom Pods
➣Steel Bathroom Pods
➣Concrete Pods
Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential Market by Application
➣Apartments
➣Student Residences
➣Healthcare
Major Players in the Prefabricated Bathroom Pods for Residential Market
➣Walker Modular
➣Part Construction AB
➣Offsite Solutions
➣Bathsystem
➣Deba
➣BAUDET
➣HVA Concept
➣Parmarine Ltd
➣Hellweg Badsysteme GmbH
➣Varis Fertigbader
➣Hydrodiseno
➣Rasselstein
➣StercheleGroup
➣Schwörer Fertigbad-Systeme
➣Eurocomponents
➣Elements Europe
➣Sanika
➣Domczar
➣Oldcastle SurePods
➣Suzhou COZY House Equipment
➣Syswo Housing Tech
➣Guangzhou Seagull Housing Industry
➣Hunan Xinling Housing Equipment Co., Ltd.
➣Honlley
➣Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group
Production by Region
➣North America
➣Europe
➣Asia Pacific
