Cod Liver Oil Market Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2027

Cod Liver Oil Market

Cod Liver Oil Market Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cod liver oil is a dietary supplement that is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. In addition, it is has high vitamin A and vitamin D. As its name suggests, cod liver oil is extracted from cod fish’s liver, and processed to make it suitable for human consumption. Because of its nutritional value, it is used as a nutritional supplement for a child’s diet to support brain, intelligence, and vision development. Cod liver oil is enhanced with vitamins and nutrients, which strengthen its global focus on nutritional and nutraceutical supplements. Owing to increase in awareness among population and health awareness, the cod liver oil market is expected to rise moderately during the forecast period.

Companies covered:

WN Pharmaceuticals, OLVEA Fish Oils, LYSI hf., Omega Protein Corporation, Nordic Naturals Inc., OLVEA Fish Oils, R. Carlson Laboratories Inc., and Blueline Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the demand for cod liver oil, as it is rich in omega-3 and vitamin D and thus witnesses high demand among consumers. Low vitamin D in the body helps to increase the chances of respiratory infection, which boosts the demand for cod liver oil during the pandemic.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in urbanization has boosted the female working population, leading to the consumption of processed foods with less nutritional content. Women consume dietary supplements, such as cod liver oil to meet the nutritional content. With increase in income and high investment in protein-rich diets, the consumption of cod liver oil has substantially increased.

Owing to the presence of omega-3 and vitamin A and D, cod liver oil is gaining worldwide popularity. Moreover, the demand for cod liver oil is high in the global fish oil market, due to its benefits for mental health and cardiovascular diseases.

Cod liver oil has various applications for making nutraceutical and dietary supplements in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

The global market trend are as follows:

Cod liver oil witnesses high demand as medication

Doctors prescribe cod liver oil to meet the nutritional requirements of consumers. In addition, they prescribe cod liver oil for pregnant women, as it is beneficial for their baby development. People with low vitamin A and D face several health problems, such as night blindness and rickets. Thus, the demand for cod liver oil has increased among such individuals.

Surge in innovation

Companies are innovating into new product lines. In addition, companies add different flavors to their liver oil products for their customers. Some companies endorse their liver oil products online and on other channels, and thus witness high visibility and top-quality aligning in retail stores.

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the cod liver oil industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the cod liver oil market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global cod liver oil growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

