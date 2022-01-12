NH Medical Society partners with Abyde to Offer Members Industry Leading HIPAA Resources & Solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

Abyde is an industry leader in HIPAA compliance, and we are thrilled to announce our partnership to provide their user-friendly solution to our members.” — James Potter, NHMS Executive Vice President

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Abyde has announced its corporate affiliate partnership with New Hampshire Medical Society (NHMS) to provide their industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution to NHMS members, offering a complete user-friendly HIPAA program to even more independent medical practices across New Hampshire.

Together with the New Hampshire Medical Society, Abyde will provide members with essential HIPAA compliance programs designed to complement medical practices’ day to day operations. The partnership will give members exclusive access to a comprehensive HIPAA compliance solution that helps meet government-mandated HIPAA compliance requirements and safeguard their practices against common HIPAA breaches.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for medical professionals to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for

doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“Our partnership with New Hampshire Medical Society will deliver Abyde’s simplified solution to their members while helping them meet essential government compliance requirements in the most efficient and cost-effective way,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to share the necessary education and resources to thrive in today’s environment with even more of New Hampshire’s Medical professionals.”

“Abyde is an industry leader in HIPAA compliance, and we are thrilled to announce our partnership to provide their user-friendly solution to our members,” said James Potter, NHMS Executive Vice President. “This partnership will help our independent healthcare providers meet these important HIPAA standards in the most simple and stress-free way possible.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more about Abyde, visit abyde.com.

About the New Hampshire Medical Society

Founded in 1791, by Dr. Josiah Bartlett – one of our country's founding fathers and the Granite State’s first elected Governor – the Medical Society is dedicated and committed to advocating for patients, physicians, and the medical profession, as well as health-related rights, responsibilities and issues for the betterment of public health in the Granite State. For more about NHMS, visit nhms.org.



For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com.