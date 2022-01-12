How Is The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Benefitting From Strategic Collaborations?

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic partnerships and collaborations are shaping the global medical equipment maintenance market. For instance, in February 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a Germany-based medical technology company, and the Kantonsspital Baden (KSB), a Switzerland-based hospital formed a technological and strategic partnership for eight years. This partnership aims to help Kantonsspital Baden to expand capabilities, optimize business processes, and advance innovation. It includes maintenance of medical imaging systems, technology needs, and capacity assessment, holistic technology management, process optimization, expansion of telemedicine solutions, and certified employee training programs. Additionally, in March 2021, Agiliti, a US-based medical equipment management company acquired Northfield Medical, a US-based company that offers repairing and maintenance services for a surgical instrument for $475 million. Through this acquisition, Northfield Medical offers medical device care and repair, with a focus on surgical instruments, endoscopes, and other operating room equipment.

In March 2021, Fujifilm Healthcare, a Japan-based diagnostics imaging systems company acquired Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging-related business for an amount of $1.52 billion (€1.3 billion). Through this acquisition, Fujifilm aims to expand diagnostic products and services business globally to offer comprehensive solutions for clinical needs. Hitachi Ltd. is a Japan-based company that manufactures medical equipment and provides medical equipment maintenance market.

The global medical equipment maintenance market size is expected to grow from $28.14 billion in 2021 to $32.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The medical equipment maintenance market share is expected to reach $49.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Major players covered in the global medical equipment maintenance industry are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dräger, Toshiba International Corporation, Althea Group, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Aramark Services Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

North America was the largest region in the medical equipment maintenance market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical equipment maintenance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global medical equipment maintenance market report is segmented by service type into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, operational maintenance, by device into imaging equipment, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, electro-medical equipment, by technology into multi-vendor oems, single-vendor oems, independent service organization, in-house maintenance, by end user into hospital, diagnostic imaging centres, dialysis centres, ambulatory surgical centres, dental clinics and specialty clinics, others.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Type (Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance), By Device (Imaging Equipment, Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, Electro-Medical Equipment), By Technology (Multi-Vendor OEMs, Single-Vendor OEMs, Independent Service Organization, In-House Maintenance), By End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Dialysis Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics And Specialty Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a medical equipment maintenance market overview, forecast medical equipment maintenance market size and growth for the whole market, medical equipment maintenance market segments, geographies, medical equipment maintenance market trends, medical equipment maintenance market, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

