BEAST NFT Announces NFT Pre-Sale and Token Launch
The Digital Asset Investment Platform Gears Up for an Eventful Month AheadMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEAST NFT is proud to announce its upcoming token presale and IDO (Initial DEX Offering) launch. The presale, which is set to begin on Tuesday, 11 January at 21:00 GMT, will last for 24 hours.
This event will provide retail investors with the opportunity to gain first access to top-shelf digital assets. The presale will require a minimum wallet purchase of 1BNB and will also limit investments to a maximum of 10BNB.
“We are thrilled to grant crypto investors and NFT enthusiasts of all backgrounds the chance to participate in our token presale this week, supporting our mission of adding NFTs to every portfolio. We look forward to continually making wealth-building strategies like NFT investment accessible to everyone.” Shivam Talwar, CEO of BEAST NFT.
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are one of the fastest-growing sectors of the crypto industry. NFTs skyrocketed in 2021, generating roughly $25 billion in sales.
Usable in multiple applications and encompassing (but not limited to) digital art, music, and collectibles, NFTs had a year-over-year increase of more than 38,000% from Q3 of 2020, per DappRadar.
Now is the perfect time to participate in this exciting and continuously evolving market through NFT acquisition.
BEAST NFT will follow up its presale with the official launch of its initial DEX offering (IDO) on 24 January 2022.
The BNFT Token is a community-driven DeFi token that allows holders to take part in every aspect of the BEAST NFT ecosystem— which includes everything from NFT presales to earning rewards from NFT staking. Additional discounts will be offered to BEAST NFT users when BNFT is used as a form of payment on the platform.
In addition to its BNFT tokens, BEAST NFT plans to launch an array of applications and services in 2022, including BEAST SWAP, BEAST WALLET, BEAST LAUNCHPAD, and BEAST MARKETPLACE.
These additions will all work to fulfill BEAST NFT’s vision of a fully comprehensive, decentralized NFT ecosystem that makes NFT investment and creation both easy and effortless.
To take part in the presale, you will need to join our telegram @beastnft or visit our website beastnft.io. The presale will be on the Beast NFT website (www.beastnft.io), where interested parties can take part without a whitelist.
About BEAST NFT
BEAST NFT is the world’s first community-driven Binance NFT ecosystem project. It is a user-friendly, innovative one-stop shop for digital asset investment. A breakthrough platform that creates passive income opportunities for its users via redistribution, reflection, staking, and BNFT trading, BEAST NFT strives to empower investors to best manage and grow their wealth through blockchain activity. BEAST NFT sets itself apart from its competition by prioritizing and ensuring global accessibility and traceability, open transparency, transaction efficiency, and competitive fees while maintaining privacy, security, and autonomy. For further information, please visit beastnft.io.
