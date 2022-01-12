Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 1.11.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Hannah Gbeh, 40, of Bonsall, has been appointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors. Gbeh has been Executive Director of the San Diego County Farm Bureau and Administrator of the San Diego Region Irrigated Lands Group since 2019. She was Senior Environmental Science Project Manager at REC Consultants Inc. from 2012 to 2019 and an Environmental Scientist at Atkins Global from 2007 to 2011. Gbeh is chair of the Cuyamaca College Ornamental Horticulture Advisory Committee. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gbeh is a Democrat.

Che Salinas, 42, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors. Che has been Special Counsel and Senior Legislative Advisor at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP since 2021. He was Senior Advisor at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development from 2020 to 2021, Chief Deputy Secretary of Legislative Affairs for Operations in the Office of the Governor from 2019 to 2020 and Counsel at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP in 2011. Salinas was Counsel in the Office of State Senator Ed Hernandez from 2010 to 2011, Counsel for the Office of Senate Majority Leader Dean Florez from 2009 to 2010 and Consultant for the California State Senate Committee on Judiciary from 2006 to 2009. He was a Legislative Aide in the Office of President Pro Tempore Don Perata from 2004 to 2006. Salinas is a member of the Improve Your Tomorrow Board of Directors. Salinas earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Salinas is a Democrat.

Andrea J. “AJ” Hurford, 56, of Stockton, has been appointed to the 2nd District Agricultural Association (San Joaquin County Fair) Board of Directors. Hurford was Director of Health and Safety at Constellations Brands from 2013 to 2019. She was Director of Corporate Safety at the Wine Group from 2005 to 2013. Hurford was Safety Manager at Constellation Wines from 1998 to 2005. She was a Quality Control Manager for the Army National Guard from 1998 to 2005. Hurford was a Maintenance Test Pilot and Manager for the U.S. Army from 1986 to 1998. Hurford earned a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hurford is a Democrat.

Joel Reyna, 56, of Stockton, has been appointed to the 2nd District Agricultural Association (San Joaquin County Fair) Board of Directors. Reyna has been a Senior Field Representative in the Office of State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman since 2013. He was a Program Manager of Migrant Education at the San Joaquin County Office of Education from 2005 to 2011. Reyna was a Program Coordinator at San Joaquin Delta College from 2001 to 2005. He was a Program Manager for Alameda County Social Services from 1997 to 2001. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Reyna is a Democrat.

Michael J. Guillory, 32, of San Bernardino, has been appointed to the 28th District Agricultural Association (San Bernardino County Fair) Board of Directors. Guillory has been Administrative Director at the Warehouse Worker Resource Center since 2021. He was Human Resources and Operations Manager at Jobs to Move America from 2020 to 2021. Guillory was a Project Manager at the National Immigration Law Center from 2018 to 2020. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, San Bernardino. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Guillory is a Democrat.

Melissa May, 38, of Ontario, has been appointed to the 28th District Agricultural Association (San Bernardino County Fair) Board of Directors. May has been an Outreach Consultant at the Ontario-Montclair School District since 2021. She has been Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board President at the Art and Science Cultural Center since 2019. May is a member of LULAC de Ontario #3296, where she has served as President since 2021. She was a Science Instructional Specialist at Alexandria City Public Schools from 2017 to 2019, where she was a Science and English Language Learner Teacher from 2013 to 2017. She was a Student Teacher at the Ontario-Montclair School District from 2011 to 2012. May was a California High School Exit Exam Teacher at Casa Ramona Academy for Technology, Community and Education from 2008 to 2011. She was a Police Cadet and Police Explorer for the City of Ontario from 1997 to 2006. May is a member of New American Leaders and the Feeding America Inland Empire Food Bank. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. May is a Democrat.

