BeautiNow Launches European Online Niche Perfume Store

BeautiNow BV, the Dutch largest exporter of niche perfume to China, launches an eCommerce store, serving niche perfume lovers in Europe.

CAPELLE AAN DEN IJSSEL, ZUID HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeautiNow, the largest Dutch exporter of niche perfume to China, launches an eCommerce store targeting the European market. The company traditionally ships perfumes direct to consumers in China from their warehouse in the Netherlands. "Given that we already stock a large collection of Europe's most populair niche perfume brands, it makes strategic sense that we also sell to the European market," says founder Hengfu Dai.

While capitalising on its extensive niche perfume supplier network and large purchasing volumes, the company is able to offer highly competitive prices to make niche perfume as accessible as possible to a larger audience. Moreover, the website is launched in English, German, and Dutch offering a truly localised shopping experience with the most popular European payment methods.

When asked why the eCommerce stores focuses on niche perfume instead of mainstream brands, Mr. Dai replies: "Fragrances are personal and people are unique. The limited choice offered by mainstream brands does not allow one to truly express themselves." He adds: "Virtually in every market people are seeking unique products. They want cars with lots of customisation, bags that are limited edition, and specialty imported food from foreign countries. That's not different with perfume. Mainstream is boring, the future is niche."

BeautiNow will continue to expand its product selection, which currently already includes populair niche brands such as Mancera, Xerjoff, and Bortnikoff. The company also offers perfume testers at below the price of similar perfume with original packaging. The website will in the near future also be translated in more European languages, allowing company expand into more European markets.

H. Dai
Beautinow B.V
suzi@beautinow.nl
Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


