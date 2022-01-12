Vacuum Coating Equipment Market Players Focus On Tech Solutions To Strengthen Their Position

Vacuum Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vacuum Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacuum coating equipment market trends include technological advancement which gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the vacuum coating equipment sector are focused on developing technological solutions for vacuum coating equipment to strengthen their position. For instance, in May 2021, Singulus Technologies, a Germany-based manufacturing company partnered with China National Building Material Co., Ltd, a China-based building material company to develop New Vacuum Coating Machines based on CdTe Thin-Film Technology. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and CNBM have agreed to collaborate on the development and delivery of new coating equipment to lower manufacturing costs, enhance cell performance, and boost output.

In October 2021, YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a US-based producer of process equipment acquired Kanthal for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Kanthal’s high-temperature (>800°C) furnace expertise, as well as Low-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition (LPCVD) technologies, will be added to YES’s developing thermal processing capacity. Kanthal Corporation is a US-based company that produces vacuum coating equipment.

Asia Pacific is the largest region as per TBRC’s vacuum coating equipment market overview. The regions covered in the vacuum coating equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global vacuum coating equipment market size is expected to grow from $27.75 billion in 2021 to $30.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Vacuum coating equipment market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $40.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Major players covered in the global vacuum coating equipment industry are Bühler Group, ULVAC Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Kolzer Srl, CVD Equipment Corporation, Semicore Equipment Inc., OC Oerlikon, Mustang Vacuum Systems Inc., Izovac Ltd., IHI Corporation, PVD Products Inc., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., Lanzhou Vacuum Equipment Liability Co. Ltd., and HEF USA.

TBRC’s global vacuum coating equipment market analysis report is segmented by product into physical vapor deposition (PVD), magnetron sputtering, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), by application into electronics and panel display, optics and glass, automotive, tools and hardware.

Vacuum Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Magnetron Sputtering, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)), By Application (Electronics And Panel Display, Optics And Glass, Automotive, Tools And Hardware) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a vacuum coating equipment market overview, forecast vacuum coating equipment market size and growth for the whole market, vacuum coating equipment market segments, geographies, vacuum coating equipment market trends, vacuum coating equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

