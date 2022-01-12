Counselor and Consultant Mandi Freger to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we undergo traumatic events, like a terrible accident, loss of a loved one, natural disasters, or illness, it can cause intense physical, emotional, and psychological distress making it difficult for us to cope and move on with life. But what if it were possible to ease our stress, heal our wounds, and reframe the hurdles and complications that are preventing us from living to our fullest?

Mandi Freger is an acclaimed licensed professional counselor specializing in Energy Psychology (EP) techniques.

“When we experience chronic stress, those memories get stuck in our central nervous system so we may believe they are gone when actually they remain trapped in our bodies,” explains Mandi. “EP explores the body mind relationship. Our body sends us signals, we get heart palpitations, a lump in our throats, increased blood pressure, and since our bodies are designed to protect us, we should always listen to the signal it sends us.” This fundamental mind body connection is the supreme essence of EP.

In a career spanning over twenty years, Mandi has treated a wide range of issues for people struggling with trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, relationship issues, autism spectrum disorders, cognitive disorders, and peak performance. Her distinctive approach combines energy therapy techniques and principles of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) to treat a myriad of these issues effectively and successfully.

In fact, Mandi’s treatments have been so effective, that even during these pandemic ridden times her clients have remained grounded with excellent coping skills a testament to how her work has lasting impact even in a time of such unprecedented crisis.

EP is a growing field of practice incorporating numerous different mind-body health approaches that join energy modalities with cognitive processing to shift the energetic and emotional blocks detained in the body from previous traumas. Some of the more well-known examples of EP methods are: Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Thought Field Therapy (TFT), Energy Medicine, Tapas Acupressure Technique (TAT), Advanced Integrative Therapy, and EMDR.

With her enlightening podcasts, sought after keynote speaking, dedicated and tireless work Mandi has been at the forefront of witnessing some of the astounding results of people coping much better with emotional pain even in these pressing times.

Mandi is excited to announce her upcoming book “From Exhausted to Energized: The Autism Spectrum Disorder Caregiver’s Guide,” scheduled to come out next year.

Mandi says if we truly wish to change the way we feel about something, ultimately, we must alter our behavior or reframe how interpret someone else’s behavior so we can literally alter the way we feel about any issue we are experiencing. EP techniques helps us to release blockages in our energy field to feel more at ease, then the behaviors are much easier to change. The two techniques, EP and ABA, complement one another flawlessly.

She also encourages us to live compassionately as humans, exploring other people’s perspectives, so that our lives will be more joyful which will help us build resilience.

“It’s a wonderful fresh way to live when we don’t assume, but allow ourselves to ask questions before making judgment on others,” says Mandi. “And that actually helps our own emotional well-being , helps us gain perspective and clarity. In our fast-paced society, we need to take those moments to communicate more effectively so we will live with greater self-awareness and happiness.”

Close Up Radio will feature Mandi Freger in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on January 14th at 1 pm EST and with Jim Masters on January 21st at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.mandifreger.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno