Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,346 in the last 365 days.

Factoring Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Factoring Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Factoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global factoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Factoring, also known as debtor financing, refers to an asset-based financial arrangement. It involves a process of purchasing a debt or invoice at discounted prices from an organization to allow profits to the buyer upon settlement. Some of the common forms of the process are recourse, non-recourse, domestic, discourse, disclosed, export advance, and maturity factoring.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/factoring-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding BFSI sector, along with the wide availability of financing services for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing awareness towards numerous benefits of factoring in enabling the business to obtain working capital loans and mitigate credit risks is also driving the global market. Apart from this, the rising integration of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency with factoring solutions is further augmenting the market across the globe. In the coming years, the growing adoption of digital platforms in trade financing coupled with the increasing number of cross-border trade activities will continue to drive the growth of the global factoring market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/31vrN1s

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Advanon AG (CreditGate24 (Schweiz) AG)
Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group)
Bluevine Capital Inc.
BNP Paribas S.A.
Deutsche Leasing AG (Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG & Co. KG)
Eurobank Ergasias SA
HSBC Holdings Plc
Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
Société Générale S.A.
The Southern Banc Company Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, organization size, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

International
Domestic

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Transportation
Healthcare
Construction
Manufacturing
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Crowdfunding Market Report

Data Converter Market Report: https://bit.ly/37iMTlI

Data Center Fabric Market Report: http://bit.ly/2Ila6Ih

Edge Computing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2FAlySA

Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report: https://bit.ly/2ZXvGMi

Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d

BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx

Payroll Outsourcing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2RpUJmn

Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE

Distributed Control Systems Market Report: https://bit.ly/2SEacDr

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Factoring Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.