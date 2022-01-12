Factoring Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Factoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global factoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Factoring, also known as debtor financing, refers to an asset-based financial arrangement. It involves a process of purchasing a debt or invoice at discounted prices from an organization to allow profits to the buyer upon settlement. Some of the common forms of the process are recourse, non-recourse, domestic, discourse, disclosed, export advance, and maturity factoring.
Market Trends
The expanding BFSI sector, along with the wide availability of financing services for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing awareness towards numerous benefits of factoring in enabling the business to obtain working capital loans and mitigate credit risks is also driving the global market. Apart from this, the rising integration of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency with factoring solutions is further augmenting the market across the globe. In the coming years, the growing adoption of digital platforms in trade financing coupled with the increasing number of cross-border trade activities will continue to drive the growth of the global factoring market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Advanon AG (CreditGate24 (Schweiz) AG)
Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group)
Bluevine Capital Inc.
BNP Paribas S.A.
Deutsche Leasing AG (Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG & Co. KG)
Eurobank Ergasias SA
HSBC Holdings Plc
Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
Société Générale S.A.
The Southern Banc Company Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, organization size, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
International
Domestic
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
Transportation
Healthcare
Construction
Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
