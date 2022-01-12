Shaip Launches its Inaugural CSR Program “Prayas”
Shaip aims to promote sustainable development in the market and strive to make a difference within the community that they operate
We feel we have an obligation towards the society, and we should contribute to its growth - environmentally, ethically & economically.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaip, a global leader and innovator in Data Collection, Data Annotation, Data De-identification and Conversational AI has launched its first company-wide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, “PRAYAS – Ek Soch”. It is led by the core principles of giving back to society and the world more than we take from it.
— Vatsal Ghiya – CEO, Shaip
As a fast-growing company, they have understood; that they have a solid role to play in ensuring the world around them is socially enriched. Business profits have never been the priority for Shaip. They aim to promote sustainable development in the market and strive to make a difference within the community that they operate.
Vatsal Ghiya – CEO, Shaip said, we feel we have an obligation towards the society, and we should contribute to its growth - environmentally, ethically & economically. All the future CSR initiatives by Shaip will contribute to the sustainable growth of society.
Under the broad umbrella of PRAYAS, Shaip aims to run many programs – Blood Donation Camps, Tree Plantation Drives, Food, Clothes, and Book Distribution Campaigns, Education Sponsorship Programs, and more - that benefit the communities at large. Shaip also focuses on issues that most matter to their employees, staff, and the community.
On the other hand; Shaip is also committed to its diverse crowd-sourced workers comprising over 12,000 skilled resources located across the globe. This gives them a global perspective on the social impact their company makes. They are focused on delivering to their people, their families, and communities' better opportunities for a better world. Shaip stands for, and with their contractors, vendors, and contributors, perpetually committed to their empowerment and well-being.
About Shaip
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Shaip is a fully managed data platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges enabling smarter, faster and better results. Shaip supports all aspects of AI training data from data collection, licensing, labeling, transcribing, and de-identifying by seamlessly scaling our people, platform, & processes to help companies develop their AI and ML models. To learn how to make your data science team and leaders' life easier, visit us at www.shaip.com
Prayas - a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Shaip