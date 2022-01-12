Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,398 in the last 365 days.

Shaip Launches its Inaugural CSR Program “Prayas”

Shaip Logo 1

Shaip Logo 1

Shaip aims to promote sustainable development in the market and strive to make a difference within the community that they operate

We feel we have an obligation towards the society, and we should contribute to its growth - environmentally, ethically & economically.”
— Vatsal Ghiya – CEO, Shaip
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaip, a global leader and innovator in Data Collection, Data Annotation, Data De-identification and Conversational AI has launched its first company-wide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, “PRAYAS – Ek Soch”. It is led by the core principles of giving back to society and the world more than we take from it.

As a fast-growing company, they have understood; that they have a solid role to play in ensuring the world around them is socially enriched. Business profits have never been the priority for Shaip. They aim to promote sustainable development in the market and strive to make a difference within the community that they operate.

Vatsal Ghiya – CEO, Shaip said, we feel we have an obligation towards the society, and we should contribute to its growth - environmentally, ethically & economically. All the future CSR initiatives by Shaip will contribute to the sustainable growth of society.

Under the broad umbrella of PRAYAS, Shaip aims to run many programs – Blood Donation Camps, Tree Plantation Drives, Food, Clothes, and Book Distribution Campaigns, Education Sponsorship Programs, and more - that benefit the communities at large. Shaip also focuses on issues that most matter to their employees, staff, and the community.

On the other hand; Shaip is also committed to its diverse crowd-sourced workers comprising over 12,000 skilled resources located across the globe. This gives them a global perspective on the social impact their company makes. They are focused on delivering to their people, their families, and communities’ better opportunities for a better world. Shaip stands for, and with their contractors, vendors, and contributors, perpetually committed to their empowerment and well-being. vendors, and contributors, perpetually committed to their empowerment and well-being.

About Shaip
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Shaip is a fully managed data platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges enabling smarter, faster and better results. Shaip supports all aspects of AI training data from data collection, licensing, labeling, transcribing, and de-identifying by seamlessly scaling our people, platform, & processes to help companies develop their AI and ML models. To learn how to make your data science team and leaders' life easier, visit us at www.shaip.com

Media Contacts:
Name: Anubhav Saraf
Title: Marketing Manager
Phone: 866-426-9412
Email: info@shaip.com
12806 Townepark Way,
Louisville, KY 40243-2311

Anubhav Saraf
Shaip
8511110591
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Prayas - a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Shaip

You just read:

Shaip Launches its Inaugural CSR Program “Prayas”

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.