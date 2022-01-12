Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce New COVID-19 Rapid Test Pick Up Sites at Senior Wellness Centers

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced that District residents ages 65 and older will now be able to pick up rapid antigen tests at six senior wellness centers.

To ensure the effective distribution of the kits and the appropriate staffing available, distribution will be staggered. Seniors will be limited to two rapid tests per person, per day. A list of the participating senior wellness centers below.

Location Address Time Days of Week Model Cities Senior Wellness Center 1901 Evarts Street, NE 1 pm - 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday Hayes Senior Wellness Center 500 K Street, NE 1 pm - 3 pm Tuesday and Thursday Hattie Holmes Senior Wellness Center 324 Kennedy Street, NW 1 pm - 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday Washington Senior Wellness Center 3001 Alabama Avenue, SE 1 pm - 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday Bernice Fonteneau Senior Wellness Center 3531 Georgia Avenue, NW 1 pm - 3 pm Tuesday and Thursday Congress Heights Senior Wellness Center 3500 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE 1 pm - 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Mayor Bowser reminds senior residents and residents with disabilities that they have the ability to skip to the front of the line at all District-operated testing and vaccination clinics outside of the sites mentioned above. For more information, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.