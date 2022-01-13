RattanIndia Enterprises to drive e-commerce vertical via Rs. 350 crore investment in Cocoblu Retail Limited
RattanIndia Enterprises to drive e-commerce vertical via Rs. 350 crore investment in Cocoblu Retail Limited
• Partnering prominent e-commerce players, leveraging their scale & capability
• Offering digital end-to-end value-chain management solutions to brands
• Creating visible consumer access in a rapidly expanding e-tail space
New Delhi, January 12, 2022 - RattanIndia Enterprises (REL), a leading Company that is building businesses in new-age sectors including electric motorcycles, drone solutions and fintech today announced that it has operationalized its e-commerce foray by approving an investment of Rs. 350 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Cocoblu Retail Limited (Cocoblu).
Cocoblu will be partnering with several big and small brands in India to bring them onto leading online platforms in the country. Cocoblu is committed to scale up local micro, small and medium manufacturers and help them build their brands and reach their true potential through digital channels. This provides a great opportunity for online retail in India devoid of complexities and capex of physical retail. Cocoblu seeks to be a dominant seller in multiple categories on these online retail platforms in the country.
Digital e-commerce remains a core pillar of growth for REL, holding strategic relevance in its growth vision. This funding will be utilized by Cocoblu to develop its business including creation of tech-enabled access to consumers for select brand owners/sellers on the platforms of leading e-commerce sites in India. The venture will offer end-to-end solutions to brands & sellers to help them achieve a highly-efficient and rapidly scalable model. Cocoblu envisages working with upcoming brands/ventures by giving them the right positioning in a highly competitive sector through its solution.
Commenting on the occasion, Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited said, shared, “Cocoblu will be well-positioned to provide value to salient brand-owners/sellers in India’s ever-expanding e-commerce landscape. Our investment of Rs. 350 crore is intended to give fillip towards creation of an all-digital approach to selling lifestyle offerings via leading e-commerce platforms. Through in-built solutioning we believe we have the right arsenal to facilitate a robust scale-up of their business while making accessible a vast consumption opportunity.”
The investment in Cocoblu will further RELs interests in India’s high-potential e-commerce industry. India’s e-commerce sales are projected to rapidly grow from ~Rs 2.8 trillion in 2021 to reach ~Rs. 8.8 trillion in 2025. This will be underlined by India’s burgeoning base of internet users which will stand at 900 mn in 2025. Leveraging its rich demographic advantage India offers access to one the largest pools of Gen Z and Millennials globally.
This category of consumers is better educated, better connected and at the forefront of adopting new trends, in line with international consumption patterns for vibrant economies such as India’s. The trend towards higher online purchases will doubtlessly be supported by seamless roll-out of warehousing and delivery infrastructure across the length and breadth of the nation, that is underway.
By 2025 India’s e-tail industry is expected to include ~300-350 million shoppers with a corresponding Gross Merchandise Value of US$ 100-120 billion in 2025. India is home to second largest internet enabled population and third largest E-commerce consumer base in the country with e-commerce penetration of less than 5%, leaving tremendous headroom for growth in the sector. Access to internet, rising affluence, awareness, reach and sheer convenience are key drivers of online retail growth in India. The recent pandemic has further accelerated this shift towards online retail in the country.
REL seeks to nurture a strong presence in the e-commerce domain through its focused e-commerce subsidiary.
This document contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations of RattanIndia Enterprises (REL) management. Actual results may vary significantly from the forward-looking statements in this document due to various risks and uncertainties.
These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economic and political conditions in India, and outside India, volatility in interest rates and in securities markets, new regulations and government policies that might impact the business of RattanIndia Enterprises, the general state of the Indian economy and the management’s ability to implement the company’s strategy. RattanIndia Enterprises doesn’t undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
This document does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any securities of RattanIndia Enterprises or any of its subsidiaries or associate companies. This document also doesn’t constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any financial products offered by RattanIndia Enterprises.
This document contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations of RattanIndia Enterprises (REL) management. Actual results may vary significantly from the forward-looking statements in this document due to various risks and uncertainties.
These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economic and political conditions in India, and outside India, volatility in interest rates and in securities markets, new regulations and government policies that might impact the business of RattanIndia Enterprises, the general state of the Indian economy and the management’s ability to implement the company’s strategy. RattanIndia Enterprises doesn’t undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
This document does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any securities of RattanIndia Enterprises or any of its subsidiaries or associate companies. This document also doesn’t constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any financial products offered by RattanIndia Enterprises.
