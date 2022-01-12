Express Wig Braids Provides Braided Wigs Styles That Are Suitable For The Winter

Box Braid Wig Diva Winter Hat Wig Twist Wig

It is no more news that braided wigs protects ones natural hair and also one of the best hair routine used to avoid having a dry hair, especially during winter.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asides from using hydrating shampoo and conditioner (mostly leave-in conditioner), washing ones hair using a weekly routine, trimming out split ends, oiling ones scalp, eating a balanced diet, using less heat, staying hydrated and many other routine; having your hair covered up in glue-less braided wig while one has all of the other routine going on has proven itself many times to be a hair live saver and hair growth option.Express Wig Braids has futher provided some best braid wigs styles to look out for, for the winter time. These styles will help the natural hair stay intact underneat the wig and protects them against the harsh weather. Some of them are listed below;Medium Box Braids - DivaThis style is the traditional box braids style that has been in vogue for more than 5000 years in the African culture and traceable back to 3500 BC. They are sized in either micro, medium , big or jumbo size. In this section, we are referring to the medium sized box braids.Medium box braids - Diva is either made on a lace closure, frontal or full lace hair material. Braids are not too tiny or too big to cover up for the winter. It could either come long or short and in any length size option, but they sure do protect the scalp and hair from the harsh weather.Winter Hat Wig - NikitaAs the name implies are braids made on a beanie hat made to look like one got ones natural hair braided underneath the beanie hats. While the beanie hat keeps the head warm, they also protect from the scalp from loosing its hair. They come in different color options and length.Wavy Medium Twist Wig - LunaThese are intertwined hair divided into two sections to form a whole braided twist. Also known as senegalese twists, they are made on lace closure, frontal or full lace unit. Comes in different color options and length options. These are very flexible when it comes to styling them and the curly ends gives it a bounce for total coverage.Knotless Braid Wig - Rosie (Goddess)These are goddess braids made flat without having any knots at the root which could either be made on a lace hair closure, or frontal or full lace material to form a complete wig. They are protective braided wigs perfect for the winter season. The bouncy curls on the ends gives it a more fuller texture for covering up during the cold weather.Cornrow RachelIf one is a cornrow lover, this is the perfect style to look out for during winter time. This style is made to stand the test of time at any season. The braids at the middle top section on the lace wig can be either wrapped up in a bun or made to fall down on both sides for a proper cold cover up. It can be made in any color or length option according to ones desire.Visit www. expresswigbraids. com for more winter style options.

Most Realistic Braided Wigs