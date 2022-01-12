Leading PR and content marketing startup SYNC PR named Best Startup PR Agency of 2021 by APAC Insider Business Awards
Their client portfolio crossed over 250 startups and businesses in the last four years
While we do not measure ourselves by awards, this is a reflection of the team’s strong dedication to bridging the gap between PR and Southeast Asia's startup and SME industries.”SINGAPORE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading startup public relations agency SYNC PR has been awarded Best Startup PR agency Southeast Asia at the 2021 APAC Insider Business Awards. This caps off a strong year for the PR and content marketing startup that has continued to expand and grow despite a slow recovery from the pandemic. The agency was chosen from a competitive pool of PR agencies in the region.
— Terng Shing Chen
Terng Shing Chen, Founder and CEO of SYNC, said “While we do not measure ourselves by awards, this is a reflection of the team’s strong dedication to bridging the gap between PR and Southeast Asia's startup and SME industries. Despite the challenges that we have all faced, the team has continued to focus on what’s best for our clients and partners, which has culminated in another award for the company.”
SYNC's accomplishment can also be attributed to their bold approach to innovation and new PR methods, which has enabled them to stay significant in the digital age and make PR more accessible to businesses. The agency has amassed a client base of over 250 companies, and built a strong recurring list of clients. The team has also grown by 20% with new team members added in Singapore and Malaysia primarily.
Despite the pandemic, SYNC has continued to show resilience with growing investment in the region. The agency is committed to constantly striving to push and develop their capabilities, especially with more businesses now willing to engage with digital-first teams and travel.
Building a holistic solution for startups
The needs of the Southeast Asian startup have evolved beyond “just PR” and in order to stay ahead of the change, SYNC has invested their resources into expanding their product and services. This includes video production solutions that are targeted at businesses that require affordable production and editing of virtual content to connect with their communities. In addition, SYNC has also continued to innovate in their PR and content strategies to keep up with the changing business landscape in Southeast Asia.
Terng further shared, “We have always prided ourselves on being ahead of the curve, so expanding our services to widen our content production and PR solutions is a no-brainer. Our goal is to solve real-world problems for businesses that are relevant and digital content is definitely an essential service for startups right now.”
About SYNC PR
Established in 2018, SYNC, a leading PR and content marketing agency in Southeast Asia, focuses on the new communication standards to help brands scale and grow their business. Growth, flexibility, measuring business goals, accountability and quality are the hallmarks of the SYNC brand and what it means to our clients. We help businesses reach their true potential in the quickest and most effective manner possible. The agency has teams in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, as well as a strong network in the rest of Southeast Asia.
For more information on SYNC PR, check out their website: www.syncpr.co
