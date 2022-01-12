THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 1836 – Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021 (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs) The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and makes in order the following amendments: Ross/Gonzalez-Colon Amendment Moore (AL) Amendment Possible Consideration of H.Res. ___ – Rule Providing for Consideration of the House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 5746 – NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Beyer – Science, Space, and Technology) – NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Beyer – Science, Space, and Technology)