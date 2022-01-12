Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Voluntary Recall for Certain Salads Containing Iceberg Lettuce Due to Possible Health Risk from Listeria monocytogenes

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Springfield, OH and Soledad, CA production facilities containing iceberg lettuce, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. Recalled salad items from the Soledad facility were distributed in the states of AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MD, ND, NE, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/dole-fresh-vegetables-inc-announces-voluntary-recall-certain-salads-processed-its-springfield-oh-and