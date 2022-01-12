Submit Release
Secretary Naig Comments on the Condition of the State Address

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 11, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement in response to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State address this evening.

“I want to thank Gov. Reynolds for her strong leadership and applaud her commitment to putting forward a positive vision that moves Iowa forward.

“I look forward to working with Gov. Reynolds, the Legislature and stakeholders to help ensure that Iowans have greater access to biofuels across our state, which includes investing in our renewable fuels infrastructure. Biofuels are a critical market for our farmers, provide thousands of jobs in rural communities, give consumers more choices at the fuel pump, offer a cleaner-burning fuel for our environment, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil.

“As I travel the state, I am constantly hearing from businesses and employers about the workforce challenges that are hindering their ability to compete and grow. I want to commend the Governor for continuing to make workforce and growth in our rural communities major priorities this session.”

