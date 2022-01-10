(Subscription required) California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled his proposed $286 billion spending plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, setting aside $890.6 million in new funding for more judges and courthouses as well as for increased remote access to courtroom proceedings in the Golden State.
Calif. Gov. Earmarks $891M For More Courts, Remote Access
