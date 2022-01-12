AXA Partners introduces Health Elect to provide access to US Health Insurance
Health Elect is a insurance marketplace that offers customers an accessible way to purchase affordable short-term insurance and medical indemnity health plans.CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Americans will find they have more plan choices and continue to benefit from lower insurance costs, thanks to the American Rescue Plan that makes it easy to find affordable and quality health care coverage.
AXA Partners, a globally-recognized organization delivering health, travel, and cost containment services, has launched an innovative health insurance website, Health Elect, that allows customers to explore health insurance options and select the right policies for themselves. AXA Partners' goal is to deliver a simple and quick way to browse and purchase US health insurance policies from a selection of carriers through a direct-to-consumer marketplace.
Currently, Health Elect is distributing short-term health insurance plans, medical indemnity insurance, ACA (Affortable Care Act) health insurance plus critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, vision and dental plans.
“I’m very excited about the launch of the AXA Health Elect site. Typically, searching for quality health insurance can be challenging with so many companies offering different coverages. Through AXA Health Elect our customers have the ability to select from a variety of top tier insurance companies for the coverages they actually need.”, said Blessy George, AXA Partners US CEO
With Health Elect, consumers visiting the website will have access to all the details and information about each health insurance plan offered in their area. They can easily review and compare various health insurance plan options to find out which one fits their budget, lifestyle, and family the most. They can also find out whether they are eligible for financial assistance, which can help them pay for premiums or reduce deductibles when receiving services. They can also find plans that can help them get benefits as early as the next day.
Medical beneficiaries interested in using Health Elect can apply for their chosen health insurance plan online or by phone from the safety and comfort of their homes.
For individuals who require personal assistance in understanding the benefits and terms and conditions of a plan, the Health Elect customer care team is available Monday – Friday from 8am to 8pm EST to answer all questions related to the service.
ABOUT AXA PARTNERS
AXA Partners is an international organization forming part of AXA offering a wide range of solutions in assistance services, travel insurance and credit protection & welfare. AXA Partners US operates as AXA Assistance USA, Inc. AXA Partners also plays a major role in deploying innovative solutions developed by AXA's Innovation Division.
Our mission is to help our corporate clients enhance the experience of their own clients. Our 9000 employees are on hand to help and support them anywhere, at any time.
The short term, limited benefit medical indemnity, and critical illness insurance products are designed for unexpected illness and accidents. They are not plans within the Affordable Care Act. The plans offered on Health Elect may require an application for underwriting, do not offer all ten of the minimum essential benefits included in an ACA plan, and do not cover pre-existing conditions.
WARNING
Some of the statements in this press release may contain forecasts relating to future events, trends, plans or objectives. By their very nature, these forecasts include risks and uncertainties which may or may not be identified. They can be affected by numerous factors which are likely to result in significant discrepancies between actual results and those suggested in these statements. Please refer to Section 4 on "Risk factors and risk management" in the AXA Group's reference document for the year that ended on 31 December 2016. This will provide you with a description of some of the major factors, risks and uncertainties which are likely to influence AXA's activities. Under no circumstances will AXA undertake to publish an update of these forecasts or revise them in any way, nor will it communicate new information, future events or any other circumstances.
d-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.
