Public Notice 2022 Plant Protection and Quarantine Rules

January 11, 2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend and enact rules LAC 7:XV.127(D)&(F). These amendments are being made to extend the Citrus Greening Quarantine to St. Charles Parish and extend the Citrus Canker Disease Quarantine to a portion of St. Martin Parish.  The Notice of Intent will be published in the January 2022 State Register. Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Tina Peltier, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Suite 3002, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on February 10, 2022.

