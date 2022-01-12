Submit Release
Annuity.com Endorses Daryl Blackmon's New Movie The Baby Boomer Dilemma

Daryl Blackmon

Daryl Blackmon's new film The Baby Boomer Dilemma is an educational tool for secure retirement planning.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daryl Blackmon is proud to co-produce The Baby Boomer Dilemma film project because he believes successfully retiring is the most complex financial issue of our time. One of the film's featured Nobel Prize-winning economists, William Sharpe, supports this belief. He also thought it necessary to help shine a light on the misinformation and poor advice many people receive regarding retirement. Daryl knew assisting the production of this film would be an excellent service to everyone who sees it.

Daryl is dedicated to his working career, helping people grow and protect their wealth. He guides how to create financial security and peace of mind, successfully producing The Baby Boomer Dilemma movie to improve knowledge-based content for those approaching retirement. Worthy of his time and funding to shine a light on these retirement discrepancies, providing a platform for millions of viewers to watch and discover alternatives to high-risk investing.

Daryl Blackmon is the Principal/Sr. Financial Consultant of Safe Harbour Benefit Solutions. His main purpose in business is simply to help people succeed financially. He passionately accomplishes this mission through close work with his clients to achieve their financial goals.

Daryl’s agency assists clients throughout the country with a primary focus in Georgia, Maryland, Washington DC. and Virginia. Throughout his 20-year career, he has enjoyed the pleasure of educating and helping over 3000 individuals/families strategically plan in the areas of wealth accumulation, wealth protection, and wealth distribution. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and is an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

Daryl has extensive experience helping small business owners develop an exit strategy and providing employee benefits including tax-deductible pensions, executive compensation, key person insurance, 401k plans, health coverage, group life, etc.

Daryl is also a professionally trained Federal Benefits instructor /counselor. For the past 10 years, he has specialized in the area of federal employee benefits. In April of 2010, he was featured in the Internal Revenue Service’s Wage & Investment newsletter for conducting his first 100+ attendee benefits workshop. His client base consists of employees from various Federal agencies and organizations including the Atlanta VA Hospital, U.S. Secret Service, USDA, GSA, IRS, CDC, Walter Reed Institute of Research, NTEU, Blacks in Government (BIG), USFW, DOE, the FBI, and others.

Daryl Blackmon
Safe Harbor Benefit Solutions
+1 678-824-5077
