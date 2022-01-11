Stock Trader Kevin McCormick Wins 2021 World Cup Trading Championship of Futures Trading
Title returns to the United States for the first time since 2015PHOENIX , UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stock market trader Kevin McCormick has announced that he has won the 2021 World Cup Trading Championship of Futures Trading with a return of 253.8 percent, bringing the title back to the United States for the first time since 2015.
“I am a great example of a retail trader outperforming the professional money managers and traders,” McCormick said.
In the World Cup Championship of Futures Trading, traders use their own strategies. Some day-trade, while others hold their positions for weeks or months. Some use discretionary methods, while others will use computerized programs. Each trader uses his or her own methods with one goal in mind: Post the highest possible net return by the end of the competition.
The World Cup Championship of Futures Trading has taken place since 1983 and is considered the gold standard of trading excellence.
During the contest, McCormick made more than 100 trades. While the commodity markets were up last year, his three top trades all came from short sells of commodities.
“The contest is a real money contest unlike some of the other trading contests out there that use simulated accounts and money. So, I traded my own money in the contest. It adds a little more to the results since people aren’t making huge trades that typically lose money while trying to hit
a big winner,” McCormick said.
McCormick is an individual retail trader with more than 20 years’ experience trading his personal accounts, adding futures trading strategies four years ago. After outperforming the market consistently, he chose to enter the contest.
He said he makes his trades by following indicators from veteran and industry-leading trader Larry Williams, a previous championship winner, and by using Google search trends.
In addition to trading, McCormick works in the technology industry and created some of the first iPhone applications.
