St. Albans Barracks // Car Tires Slashed in Franklin

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2000167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                     

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of 01/11/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4980 Hanna Road, Franklin Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful mischief (10 car tires slashed)

 

ACCUSED:                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Danielle Messier

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date at approximately 09:49 hours the victim called the State Police to report that 10 tires had been slashed on vehicles belonging to her and two of her roommates at the above address during the overnight hours preceding her making the report of the incident. The incident occurred at a residence on Hanna Road near the intersection of Square Road. This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.

 

 

