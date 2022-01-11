St. Albans Barracks // Car Tires Slashed in Franklin

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: Early morning hours of 01/11/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4980 Hanna Road, Franklin Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful mischief (10 car tires slashed)

VICTIM: Danielle Messier

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date at approximately 09:49 hours the victim called the State Police to report that 10 tires had been slashed on vehicles belonging to her and two of her roommates at the above address during the overnight hours preceding her making the report of the incident. The incident occurred at a residence on Hanna Road near the intersection of Square Road. This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.