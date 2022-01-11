COVID-19 Testing Operations at 2600 Bull Street Moving to Columbia Place Mall

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 11, 2022

Starting Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, the TourHealth COVID-19 testing site currently located at 2600 Bull St. will be moving to Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road. The new location will offer both testing and vaccine services and provides eight lanes of testing capability to easily meet peak demand with maximum speed and efficiency. In addition, at-home saliva test kits will be available for quick pickup, complete with paid shipping to the laboratory.

The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The new Columbia Place Mall location was specifically designed to accommodate the increased need for testing in the Midlands area created by the surging delta and omicron variants and the space limitations of the 2600 site. Those who desire to be tested are encouraged to make the short drive for significantly reduced wait times and a much-improved experience.

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at 2600 Bull St.

