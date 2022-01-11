Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,310 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Testing Operations at 2600 Bull Street Moving to Columbia Place Mall

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 11, 2022

Starting Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, the TourHealth COVID-19 testing site currently located at 2600 Bull St. will be moving to Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road. The new location will offer both testing and vaccine services and provides eight lanes of testing capability to easily meet peak demand with maximum speed and efficiency. In addition, at-home saliva test kits will be available for quick pickup, complete with paid shipping to the laboratory.

The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days a week.  

The new Columbia Place Mall location was specifically designed to accommodate the increased need for testing in the Midlands area created by the surging delta and omicron variants and the space limitations of the 2600 site. Those who desire to be tested are encouraged to make the short drive for significantly reduced wait times and a much-improved experience.

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at 2600 Bull St.

###  

You just read:

COVID-19 Testing Operations at 2600 Bull Street Moving to Columbia Place Mall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.