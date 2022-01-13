New Education, Training and Testing Technology - KMxLive.com

The next generation of virtual classroom technology

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMSI, a leading provider of learning technologies, has launched KMxLive.com for organizations that deliver education, training and testing programs online that are disappointed with results they are achieving with virtual meeting room and web-conferencing technologies.

KMxLive.com is a cloud-based service designed to enable universities, K-12 primary schools, associations, and corporations to deliver live and recorded on-demand education, training and testing programs using advanced virtual classroom and learning content management technologies.

Managers and executives of KMSI will present the capabilities of KMxLive to news and media organizations during a virtual press conference on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1PM ET. Time will be reserved to answer questions and demonstrate key features as requested. Please RSVP your intent to attend by sending an email to media@kmxlive.com to receive instructions and the access URL.

Primary schools, colleges and universities that have elected to use virtual meeting room and web-conferencing technologies to replace or supplement in-person learning have reported disappointing results. Corporations and member associations have also fallen behind in meeting their employee and member education and training goals by utilizing technologies that do not provide the minimum capabilities needed to deliver measurable and engaging programs. This issue has rapidly accelerated as a result of the pandemic.

With KMxLive, any organization can deliver measurable, interactive education and training to live participants. Programs can include exams, competitive games, surveys, hands-on simulations, eLearning lessons and much more. KMxLive supports the leading education and learning management platforms without integration effort or expense. KMxLive also provides an extensive proctored examination environment for organizations that must meet regulatory testing standards and certification requirements. On-demand users receive the full experience of the live attendees, including the ability to interact with elements delivered during the live event.

KMxLive provides instructor dashboards that report real-time student information during a live event. Information reported includes achievements on scored elements, leaderboards for competitive games, student attentiveness, completion status and interactions with sequenced simulations or timed exercises. KMxLive dashboards also provide controls to enable the instructor to pause/resume and restart games, exams and other sequenced activities.

While nothing can replace the quality of in-person learning, KMxLive ensures that time spent by both instructors and learners is the best that technology can provide. Visit https://www.kmxlive.com and get started for free today.

About KMxLive.com:

KMxLive.com is a cloud-based service that provides integrated virtual classroom and content management technologies that enable the delivery and management of measurable live interactive education and training programs. The system creates on-demand eLearning lessons from the recorded programs. On-demand users receive the full experience of the live attendees. KMxLive records participant progress to the customer’s education or learning management system with no integration effort or expense. Organizations that do not have an education or learning management system can generate event email invitations and leverage the system’s extensive reporting features. KMxLive supports all contemporary devices and browsers without the need to install software or apps.

About KMSI:

Knowledge Management Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative learning, performance and talent management solutions supporting millions of end-users at Fortune 2000 companies, associations and government agencies. KMSI's clients include many of the largest companies in the world, including retail chains, pharmaceuticals, manufacturers, technology companies, utilities, software companies, universities, insurance firms and financial institutions. Please visit http://www.kmsi.com to learn more.

