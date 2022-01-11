Executive producer Bia Carminati enlisted by Adrian Grenier on mission to change the narrative around climate change
Bia Carminati and Adrian Grenier want to change the narrative around climate change though powerful storytelling with the documentary series Earth Speed.
We want to play a role in making people more aware of not only what the problems are, but most importantly, what the solutions are.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “There’s a lot of doomsday rhetoric out there, a lot of of “end-of-days” talk. But if you look across history, many people have held up signs that say “the end is nigh” and they’ve never been right, ‘cause guess what? We’re still here.” – Says celebrity environmentalist Adrian Grenier about the current stream of documentaries and films on the subject of climate change. “I want to talk about solutions. I get excited about what’s possible.”
— Bia Carminati
With that purpose in mind, Adrian Grenier decided to create Earth Speed, a verité-style documentary series that follows Adrian as he searches for partners, companies and entrepreneurs who can change the world for the better. Earth Speed tells the stories of inspiring people who are currently solving real problems — such as improving health, reducing inequality, spurring economic growth and tackling climate change through sustainable consumption.
To help him on that quest, Adrian has enlisted the work of Brazilian executive producer Bia Carminati. A former digital operations strategist in the field of Advertising and Tech, Carminati changed careers when decided to contribute her skills into humanitarian action, leaving the corporate world on a sabbatical in pursuit of volunteering opportunities. Her two years away photographing communities in Southeast Asia and living with the Maasai tribe in Kenya gave her the chance to learn about some of the issues faced when it comes to technology in remote areas. The experience kickstarted an interest to tell stories that make the world a better place. Now responsible to bring Earth Speed to life along director Akira Chan, she is excited about the impact the show can bring.
“Awareness is the first step, right? We want to play a role in making people more aware of not only what the problems are, but most importantly, what the solutions are. So by telling the stories of founders who are bringing real solutions to the planet right here and right now, that’s what we’re looking to do”, says Carminati. “I’m amazed to see how social impact venture capital plays the role of an unlikely hero here; wiser investments can make a real impact on people and our planet. Those are the stories we want to tell. ”
Although first known as an actor, over the last decade, Adrian Grenier has cemented his place as an activist and a communicator on environmental issues. As an investor, Adrian has backed companies and entrepreneurs that he believes can change the world for the better. His social impact fund, DuContra Ventures, looks to invest in companies that create positive change by adhering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals -- the global strategies to improve health and education, reduce inequality, spur economic growth and tackle climate change.
“Because life is infinite, there’s always time to make a change”, says Grenier.”So if you want catastrophe porn, switch channels! That’s not what you’ll get here. I’m here to talk about people who are doing some incredible work, people I’ve invested in and supported over the years, and the solutions they are bringing to the planet.
Earth Speed gives us an opportunity to recognize the infinite nature of our beings, and the infinite potential of what is possible”.
