Export Delaware Now Accepting Applications for STEP Grants

Export Delaware, the State’s official export resource for Delaware’s small and medium-sized businesses, is now accepting State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Grant applications from qualified businesses. STEP Grants offer eligible Delaware businesses assistance to help launch or expand export activity. Grant funds can be used to reimburse Delaware businesses for up to 50 percent of all pre-approved, eligible, export marketing expenses, up to a maximum of $7,000 per fiscal year, per company. Funds now can be used on several marketing/sales initiatives without ever leaving Delaware.

“The global marketplace holds real promise for Delaware companies, and their success in pursuing opportunities abroad will be one of the key factors in our state’s ability to thrive in the 21st century economy,” said Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “Businesses around the world have an appetite for U.S. products, especially those from the manufacturing, bioscience and technology industries, where Delaware’s small businesses excel.”

Eligible, export marketing expenses include international business travel, website translation and global optimization, design of international marketing material, export education and training, CE Mark and compliance testing, translation of product information/user manuals, and exhibiting at international trade shows to name a few.

In its history, the STEP Grant Program has supported 96 Delaware small businesses with over $1 million in grant funds. As a result of the activity, the participants have achieved $148 million in export sales and 52 Delaware jobs have been created.

“We encourage Delaware small businesses to take advantage of the STEP Grant Program to help offset the costs of their export marketing efforts,” said Export Trade Director Beth Pomper. “Export Delaware programming does all the heavy lifting for you. We identify potential customers and distributors for our Delaware companies and organize business meetings for you to meet clients overseas in their markets. These grants make international travel affordable. If you meet with a potential customer who goes on to generate $1 million in business for your organization, it’s clearly worth the investment.”

Delaware small businesses who have been in business longer than one year and have an export plan are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants are encouraged to download the application here and apply now. Contact the Export Delaware team with any questions at 302-577-8464 or via email at export@delaware.gov.