Exponential Power Acquires MaeTec Power, Inc. to Provide National Coverage for the Telecom Industry

Exponential Power, Inc. has acquired industry-leading MaeTec Power, Inc., expanding the company’s position as a best-in-class supplier

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exponential Power, Inc. has acquired industry-leading MaeTec Power, Inc., expanding the company’s position as a best-in-class supplier of DC power, products, solutions, and services. MaeTec Power is known for its outstanding service in the telecom and broadband industries across the United States, with an emphasis on DC power plant services, battery services, grounding audits and infrastructure design and support.

“MaeTec has long been considered the standard of service in the telecom/broadband industry, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Exponential Power family,” said CEO Jake Walker. Based in Fairport, New York, MaeTec Power has technicians located across the country, allowing them to complete thousands of projects per year. “Their focus on providing large company expertise with small company responsiveness builds on our mission of delivering reliability, reducing risk, advancing technology and providing an unmatched experience for our customers,” added Walker.

The MaeTec acquisition expands Exponential Power’s national reach for service and state-of-the-art stored power solutions. From motive power batteries and critical power solutions to battery management and monitoring, companies turn to Exponential Power to solve complex DC power challenges. The MaeTec team’s experience and expertise expands those already impressive capabilities even more.

“We’re excited to join forces with the power leaders and experts at Exponential Power,” said Mark Miller, MaeTec’s President. “Exponential Power is an impressive company, and we look forward to our future successes,” he added. Exponential Power was formed in January 2021 through the merger of Storage Battery Systems, Nolan Power Group, Quality Standby Services and Summit Power Systems, and since then, the company has been on a path of exponential growth. MaeTec is Exponential Power’s third acquisition in the past four months. “The strength of our combined legacies brings tremendous value to our customers,” said Walker.

About Exponential Power, Inc.

Exponential Power, Inc. is a leading provider in stored power solutions utilized by industry leaders in energy services, utilities, industrial, telecom, data center, motive power, and material-handling markets. Dedicated to solving problems, Exponential Power combines years of industry experience and the latest technologies to create the best, customized solution for each client. www.exponentialpower.com