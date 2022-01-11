Channelnomics Appoints Channel Veteran T.C. Doyle to Lead Strategic Content
Hones thought-leadership edge to aid client decision-making
T.C. brings the right mix of perspective and creative energy that Channelnomics’ clients and Brainstorm subscribers need to gain insights and validation for their strategic decision-making.”PORT WASHINGTON, NY, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 – Channelnomics, the leading provider of business strategy and research for improving the performance of companies’ direct and indirect channels, has announced the appointment of channel veteran T.C. Doyle as its new vice president of strategic content.
— Larry Walsh
In this role, Doyle will oversee the development of channel thought-leadership, enablement, and custom content on behalf of Channelnomics clients. He’ll also oversee the development of strategic content – including channel operational primers, best practice guides, and trend analysis – for Brainstorm, Channelnomics’ on-demand consulting and research support service.
“We’re thrilled to have a seasoned professional with tremendous institutional knowledge as part of our thought-leadership team,” said Larry Walsh, CEO and chief analyst of Channelnomics. “T.C. brings the right mix of perspective and creative energy that Channelnomics’ clients and Brainstorm subscribers need to gain insights and validation for their strategic decision-making.”
Doyle’s extensive résumé includes time as an editor and writer at publications such as Computer Reseller News, VARBusiness, and Channel Futures magazine, and at strategic content management company CommCentric Solutions. He’s been a featured speaker at numerous channel events, including Xchange, ChannelCon, Channel Focus, and Channel Futures. Doyle also worked for Cisco, where he chronicled the company’s push into Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and South America.
Over the course of his career, Doyle has produced countless articles, podcasts, e-books, and blogs. At Cisco, he ghostwrote two thought-leadership books, including The New York Times and Amazon best seller “Doing Both.”
"I’m honored to join the Channelnomics team, which has demonstrated an uncanny ability to maintain its touch on the pulse of the technology industry year after year,” said Doyle. “As the industry enters a new era, Channelnomics is ideally positioned to bring new thinking to the fore on go-to-market business models, partnering economics, and industry best practices. I couldn’t be more excited to help the content team bring these ideas to light.”
About Channelnomics
We believe exceptional insights enable channel professionals to turn vision into reality. Channelnomics is a business strategy and research firm focused on connecting channel professionals with the people and insights that enable them to continually evolve and operationalize their strategy. Our industry experts work with clients to provide the evidence they need to validate and structure their strategy. Our clients, in turn, benefit from improved GTM performance, faster time to market, and better return on partner relationships. By looking at the technology market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, Channelnomics is uniquely positioned to develop route-to-market strategies with an innovative, insightful, and inspired flair.
Visit us: channelnomics.com | Follow us: @channelnomics | Contact us: info@channelnomics.com | Read our Blog
Cindy Herndon
Channelnomics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other