Quintillion Releases Guide on the Benefits of a High-Latitude Data Acquisition Ground Station
Quintillion released a new guide that previews five benefits to having a High-Latitude Data Acquisition (HiLDA) Ground Station.
In February of 2021, Quintillion finished the construction of its High-Latitude Data Acquisition (HiLDA) ground station. The station was built as a downlinking facility for polar-orbiting satellites - low earth orbiting satellites that pass the N¬orth and South Poles orbiting several times a day.
The station looks to the future with expansive, multi-band, multi-antenna teleport for commercial satellite operators that process satellite data. Quintillion’s ground station offers high-resolution data at faster speeds, among other benefits.
First, the HiLDA is 350 miles north of the arctic circle in Utqiagvik, Alaska. It has a latitude of 72 degrees and is the highest-latitude ground station in the United States. The ground station allows sensitive data to be handled securely. The location enables the satellites to pass over several times a day and maximizes data collection.
Quintillion has partnered with ATLAS Space Operations to allow the ground station to access ATLAS’s Freedom™ Software. The platform allows people the ability to track satellite communication and data processing.
Currently, Quintillion has two bandwidths of S and X bands with its 3.7-meter antenna. It will soon provide K-band frequencies.
• S-band: Operates on a spectrum of 2 GHz and 4 GHz for geostationary satellites and LEOs.
• X-band: Operates on an 8-12 GHz spectrum and is primarily used by LEOs for downlinking.
• K-band: Operates on a high spectrum of 8GHz-26.5GHz and is used by law enforcement radars. It’s primarily used for short-distance communication and supports high input and high-resolution data.
Quintillion also has ground stations in the lower 48 for backing up fiber optic cables, which are the most secure way to transport data. They are 1000 times faster than ground copper lines and are resistant to interference.
Lastly, Quintillion’s HiLDA is connected to the Equinix SE2 International Business Exchange in Seattle, Washington. This allows businesses to connect and utilize other’s infrastructures without having to build their own.
The resources page offers documents and presentations to provide the community and media with information on the Quintillion project and its impact. It also includes a helpful FAQ page and Quintillion’s up-to-date blog discussing industry news and company updates.
For parties interested in utilizing Quintillion’s HiLDA Ground Station, contact Quintillion through the website.
Grace Jang
The resources page offers documents and presentations to provide the community and media with information on the Quintillion project and its impact. It also includes a helpful FAQ page and Quintillion’s up-to-date blog discussing industry news and company updates.
For parties interested in utilizing Quintillion’s HiLDA Ground Station, contact Quintillion through the website.
