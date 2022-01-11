Black-Owned Bee Infinite Publishing Anthology Projects Aim to Amplify Diverse Voices
Bee Infinite Publishing has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund three BIPOC anthologies
Each project highlights the creative talents of emerging and award-winning voices living in the city of Los Angeles, across the country and abroad.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CatStone Books, a diversity-focused, non-profit press, will be matching donations to Black-women owned indie publisher Bee Infinite Publishing’s Kickstarter campaign; an effort to fund three anthologies featuring Black, Latine/Latinx and people of color voices. This support builds upon CatStone Books’ dedication to promoting and empowering minority voices in speculative fiction. On Twitter, the non-profit announced, “Let’s work together! We will match every dollar given to this campaign. You give, we give. Everybody wins. While you’re at it, go follow @beeinfinite_”
— Bee Infinite Publishing
Bee Infinite Publishing, as mentioned in USA Today, is a mother-daughter duo founded by author and WriteGirl alum, Kai Adia, and educational consultant, Angela Benson. By releasing three BIPOC anthologies in 2022, their goal is to expand the #OwnVoices, #DiverseSpines, and #DisruptText movements where BIPOC writers step beyond the confines of traditional publishing. To help bring this vision into the future, Bee Infinite Publishing has created a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to assist in each book production.
The collections include: Future Splendor: Celebrating a New Renaissance, Where Monsters Lurk & Magic Hides (YA) and Places We Build In the Universe (Adult). Each project highlights the creative talents of emerging and award-winning voices living in the city of Los Angeles, across the country and abroad. Bee Infinite Publishing is committed to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, especially Black and Indigenous voices. The three anthologies share Afrofuturist and Latine short stories, poetry, and more. Two of the anthologies (Where Monsters Lurk & Magic Hides and Places We Build In The Universe) specifically highlight Latine/Latinx short stories and will be produced in partnership with editor and Pushcart-nominated Latina writer, Lauren T. Davila.
Kickstarter has given the publishing project a “Project We Love” badge on their website. The goal of the campaign is to raise $12,000 dollars to help with the production of the three anthologies as well as assist with cover artist and contributor fees. The project is essentially a pre-order campaign. By pre-ordering anthology copies, backers will receive a range of awesome rewards like cover art, mobile downloads, launch event invites, and a publishing starter kit for writers looking to independently publish! The campaign has 11 reward levels ensuring that backers receive a gift for giving at whatever budget works for them. Rewards range from a thank you shout out over social media for $5, two physical books and e-book versions at $75, and publishing consultations at $800 to $1000.
Ahead of Black History Month and with two weeks left to fully fund the Kickstarter campaign, an all or nothing initiative, Bee Infinite Publishing and CatStone Book encourage book lovers and passionate backers to share the campaign with friends, business colleagues and loved ones to help spread the word and reach the goal.
