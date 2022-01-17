CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES WELCOMES NEW CLIENT SERVICE COORDINATOR

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies, an El Paso-based wealth strategies firm, welcomes our new Client Service Coordinator, Licensed Service Assistant Christine Beal as our newest employee. In her role, Beal will work directly with clients and assist the Crown team as they develop custom financial solutions.

Crown Wealth Strategies serves clients across the nation and is recognized for its personal service and commitment to clients’ financial wellbeing. The firm specializes in serving successful business owners and affluent families, helping them create comprehensive plans that support a broad range of financial goals. Crown Wealth Strategies provides personal financial planning, business planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and other financial services. As a Licensed Service Assistant, Beal will help serve our clients with care and top-notch service, and with a special focus on providing specific information about their portfolios, accounts, and premiums.

“Having Christine on the team will allow us to take our service to the next level,” said Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, founder and principal advisor at Crown Wealth Strategies. “She provides yet another layer of support and accountability to keep our clients’ plans operating smoothly, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet her.”

Beal joined the Crown team in 2021 and has previous experience working in both insurance and financial management. She holds her Texas Insurance License and graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics and a minor in creative writing.




Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, A Licensed Insurance Agency, and a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated by Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

