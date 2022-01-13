National Quality Forum Board of Directors Elects Leadership and Welcomes Five New Directors
With the partnership of this committed group of leaders, NQF will strengthen and build upon our work to catalyze measurement and improvement of healthcare quality, outcomes, equity, and affordability.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, National Quality Forum (NQF) announced newly elected leadership and five new directors with a range of professional and life experiences that will help drive implementation of the organization’s Strategic Plan.
— Dana Gelb Safran, ScD, NQF President and Chief Executive Officer
Elected to Board Chair and Vice Chair roles are Cristie Upshaw Travis, MSHA, and Kameron Matthews, MD, JD, FAAFP, respectively. Ms. Travis is CEO of Memphis Business Group on Health and previously served as the body’s vice chair. Dr. Matthews is former chief medical officer and assistant under secretary for Health for Clinical Services of the Veterans Health Administration and recently joined Cityblock Health as chief health officer. The five new directors are Andrew Bindman, Jennifer Lee, Mona Siddiqui, Jamila Taylor, and Henry Ting.
“This is an extraordinary group of national leaders. The five new directors, together with our continuing Board members and newly elected leadership, bring an enormously rich diversity of expertise and experiences to NQF. With the partnership of this committed group of leaders, NQF will strengthen and build upon our work to catalyze measurement and improvement of healthcare quality, outcomes, equity, and affordability,” said NQF President and CEO Dana Gelb Safran, ScD.
“I could not be more pleased to be chairing NQF’s Board of Directors at this pivotal time for healthcare. More than ever, our work needs to be informed by a diverse range of voices with life experiences that span cultural boundaries and technical expertise in emerging as well as traditional areas of importance. I am energized by the opportunity to work with our new Vice Chair Kameron Matthews, our incumbent directors, and this stellar new group of healthcare leaders to guide NQF’s mission to be the trusted voice driving measurable health improvements for all people,” said Board Chair Cristie Upshaw Travis.
The NQF Board of Directors is composed of individuals representing a range of public and private sector healthcare stakeholders and includes the perspectives of healthcare consumers, health plans, health professionals, provider organizations, public and community health agencies, group purchasers of healthcare, quality improvement organizations, and healthcare industry suppliers. The new directors include:
Andrew Bindman, MD – Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Bindman is a general internist and the executive vice president and chief medical officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., and Hospitals. In this role, Dr. Bindman is responsible for driving superior quality and equitable health outcomes through the integration of quality innovation, care delivery, and research. He previously spent more than 30 years at the University of California, San Francisco, where he practiced and taught clinical medicine while conducting research in health access and outcomes that resulted in more than 180 published scientific articles. A noted policy expert, he has held advisory and leadership roles for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and other federal and state agencies. Dr. Bindman is a graduate of Harvard College and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Jennifer E. Lee, PhD, MPH – Assistant Director, Bureau of Community Chronic Disease Prevention (BCCDP), New York State Department of Health
Dr. Lee leads and directs programs and staff in the Bureau of Tobacco Control (BTC) regarding implementing effective population-level, science-based, and policy-focused tobacco control interventions to prevent and reduce tobacco use, and addresses disparities in tobacco use through design of evidence-based interventions and developing policy proposals. She earned her MPH and PhD from the CUNY School of Public Health and Health Policy and has been a leader, advocate, and pioneer in the fields of social/health justice and human rights.
Mona Siddiqui, MD, MPH, MSE – Senior Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Quality, Enterprise Clinical Management, Humana, Inc.
Dr. Siddiqui leads the development and management of Humana’s integrated clinical strategy and provides strategic direction for clinical quality to improve the care and safety for patients. Dr. Siddiqui previously worked at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services where she served as the Department’s inaugural chief data officer. Dr. Siddiqui holds a medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a master’s degree in quantitative methods from the Harvard School of Public Health, and a master’s degree in management and engineering from the Stanford University School of Engineering.
Jamila K. Taylor, PhD – Director of Health Care Reform and Senior Fellow, The Century Foundation (TCF)
Dr. Taylor is the director of healthcare reform and senior fellow at The Century Foundation (TCF), where she leads TCF’s work to build on the Affordable Care Act and develop the next generation of health reform to achieve high quality, affordable, and universal coverage in America. She has comprehensive experience in setting the strategic vision for public policy and advocacy initiatives, particularly for reproductive health. She graduated from Hampton University with a bachelor of arts in political science. She also holds a master’s degree in public administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a doctorate of philosophy in political science from Howard University.
Henry H. Ting, MD, MBA – Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer, Delta Air Lines
Dr. Ting joined Delta Air Lines in 2021 as the global brand’s chief health officer—a first for a U.S. airline. Dr. Ting is a health services researcher, and he holds academic affiliations, including adjunct professor of medicine, Emory University and Professor Emeritus, Mayo Clinic. Before joining Delta, Dr. Ting served in multiple leadership roles at Mayo Clinic, including enterprise chief value officer, director of Quality Academy, clinical practice chair of the Department of Cardiology, and Associate Dean of Mayo Clinic School of Medicine. He also served as SVP and chief quality officer at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Ting received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Cornell University, doctorate of medicine from Harvard Medical School, and master’s degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas.
###
Kiyan Pirgheybi
National Quality Forum
+1 202-478-9326
press@qualityforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn