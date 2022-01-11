Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,292 in the last 365 days.

ComSource Joins the Mobile Communications America Family MCA Expands into Michigan

MCA announces the acquisition of ComSource, Inc. (“ComSource”), a full-service communications provider headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

25 years ago, ComSource was formed with the mission to make a difference for our customers, our employees, and our community. We are delighted to be joining the MCA family to continue that mission.”
— Melody and Daryl Jackson
PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of ComSource, Inc. (“ComSource”), a full-service communications provider headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

“Twenty-five years ago, ComSource was formed with the mission to make a difference for our customers, our employees, and our community. We are delighted to be joining the MCA family to continue that mission on a greater scale,” said Daryl and Melody Jackson, co-owners of ComSource. “With a service-first mentality and greater resources in our tool belt, we are looking forward to the nationwide impact we will be able to make together in this venture.”
“The ComSource team will be an outstanding addition to the MCA family,” said Vince Foody, MCA’s CEO. “They have demonstrated a consistent commitment to excellence in customer service and will be exceptional partners moving forward.”
The addition of ComSource expands MCA’s footprint into Michigan.

About MCA
Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

Teresa Marti
TMG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ComSource Joins the Mobile Communications America Family MCA Expands into Michigan

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.