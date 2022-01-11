DAT/EM Systems International Releases Guide on How Drone 3D Mapping Can Help Improve Sustainability
EINPresswire.com/ -- This guide helps industries that deal with land understand how drone 3D mapping can help sustain the land while accommodating the ground for human activity. Sustainability can become a primary concern when building roadways, manufacturing timber, or managing utility lines.
Paired with photogrammetric software, images captured by UAVs can be used to make more precise measurements, consistently monitor landscapes, and survey the land without physically stepping foot on it.
Utilizing done 3D mapping can make the processes more straightforward and more efficient. It allows more precise and reliable data while saving time. Land surveying and infrastructure inspections can benefit from using drones.
When surveying the land with drones, it can help with:
• Establishing property lines before construction
• Noting any environmental aspects (such as bodies of water or vegetation)
• Gathering precise dimensional data on the shape, elevation, and contours of the land
• Mapping out any existing infrastructure, such as utility lines or buildings
Utility sites, mines, and roadways need frequent inspections. Doing these inspections often can help DOTs and businesses in these industries identify possible environmental risks, like potential fires or flood hazards. Using drones can help with assessments more frequently and efficiently.
Similarly, nature conservationists and agriculture workers can benefit from drones monitoring the land. By flying drones over dense populations of vegetation and animals, it can help monitor and sustain the land without human disruption.
The Nature Conservancy in Colorado frequently uses drones to aid in water and forest conservation, monitor fire damage, inspect inaccessible areas and track bison movement without disturbing the land with human activity. Farmers and agriculture specialists can also use drones to create maps of crops and monitor them over time.
Drones are becoming a significant help in the agriculture, forestry, and timber industries. This technology helps by taking inventory of crops, trees, and other vegetation. They can further analyze the data by categorizing trees by health status, age, and other factors.
DAT/EM System International creates state-of-the-art photogrammetric software various industries use to survey land, monitor infrastructure, plan projects, and more. DAT/EM offers a free demo period and continues to update its software to meet its client’s needs.
Jennifer Dowling
